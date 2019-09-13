Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Eog Res (EOG) Stake; First Washington Raised Its Limelight Networks (LLNW) Stake

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased Eog Res Inc (EOG) stake by 9.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc acquired 6,385 shares as Eog Res Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc holds 75,070 shares with $6.99 million value, up from 68,685 last quarter. Eog Res Inc now has $45.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $78.3. About 1.60M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

First Washington Corp increased Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW) stake by 15.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Washington Corp acquired 264,270 shares as Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW)’s stock declined 11.44%. The First Washington Corp holds 1.92M shares with $5.20M value, up from 1.66 million last quarter. Limelight Networks Inc now has $363.13 million valuation. The stock decreased 5.30% or $0.175 during the last trading session, reaching $3.125. About 428,041 shares traded. Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has declined 38.55% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical LLNW News: 17/05/2018 – Cliplister Turns to Limelight Networks to Offer E-Commerce Clients a One-Stop Shop for Content Delivery; 30/04/2018 – Limelight Networks Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 15/03/2018 Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Inc. vs Massachusetts Institute of Technology | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks Sees 2018 EPS 7c-EPS 11c; 21/03/2018 – Limelight Announces Change to Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Edgeware: Edgeware’s CDN Selector to add support for Limelight and AWS Cloudfront delivery networks; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS & AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES SETTLE ALL OUTSTANDING; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AND LICENSES ARE CONFIDENTIAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold LLNW shares while 31 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 81.21 million shares or 5.92% more from 76.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.05% or 100,000 shares. Millrace Asset Group Incorporated reported 196,841 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Associates Limited reported 45,600 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 269,811 shares. Columbia Pacific Advsr Lc reported 1.37% stake. Meeder Asset accumulated 0% or 478 shares. Principal Group Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) for 276,296 shares. 523,538 were reported by Bancorporation Of Mellon. 17,759 are owned by Amalgamated Bancorp. Bridgeway Mngmt holds 0.01% or 204,800 shares. First Washington has 1.92M shares for 2.56% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Lc holds 0.09% or 663,857 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 153,102 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas has invested 0% in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $95,596 activity. $45,600 worth of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) was bought by Malhotra Sajid on Wednesday, July 24. 21,550 shares were bought by Marth Thomas, worth $49,996.

More notable recent Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) news were published by: Tucson.com which released: “Limelight Networks Enhances Video Delivery Services for Exceptional Digital Experiences – Arizona Daily Star” on September 12, 2019, also Tucson.com with their article: “Limelight Networks Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape Report on Worldwide Content Delivery Networks – Arizona Daily Star” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Limelight Networks, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LLNW) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. EOG Resources has $11600 highest and $10000 lowest target. $104.71’s average target is 33.73% above currents $78.3 stock price. EOG Resources had 16 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The company was initiated on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. As per Thursday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, August 22. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.