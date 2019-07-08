Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Decreased Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holding; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) stake by 6.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 26,400 shares as Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD)’s stock declined 10.43%. The Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc holds 353,062 shares with $6.42M value, down from 379,462 last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc New now has $44.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.65. About 3.38 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 27/03/2018 – FITCH: GREEK TELECOM CONSOLIDATION COULD SPUR MARKET CONVERGENCE; 10/05/2018 – FirstPost: ICICI-Vodafone loan row: Lok Ranjan, government’s nominee on bank board, transferred to Dept of Personnel; 08/03/2018 – INDIA TELECOMS: DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS NEW GOVERNMENT POLICY ON SPECTRUM BENEFITS IDEA/VODAFONE MERGECO MOST; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE WILL BECOME EUROPE’S LEADING NEXT GENERATION NETWORK OWNER, SERVING LARGEST NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS AND HOUSEHOLDS ACROSS EU.”; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL `UNACCEPTABLE’; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL LTD BHRI.NS – BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE WILL HAVE EQUAL RIGHTS IN THE COMBINED COMPANY

Among 4 analysts covering Intertek Group PLC (LON:ITRK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Intertek Group PLC had 17 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, January 21. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, January 11 by Deutsche Bank. Kepler Cheuvreux downgraded Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) rating on Friday, February 22. Kepler Cheuvreux has “Hold” rating and GBX 5150 target. The stock of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, May 29. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Berenberg. Kepler Cheuvreux maintained the shares of ITRK in report on Friday, May 24 with “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating. See Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) latest ratings:

19/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 5700.00 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 5000.00 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 5100.00 New Target: GBX 5700.00 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: Kepler Cheuvreux Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 5150.00 New Target: GBX 5190.00 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 4950.00 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 5100.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 5000.00 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 5500.00 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 6050.00 New Target: GBX 4900.00 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 5550.00 New Target: GBX 5500.00 Maintain

The stock increased 0.32% or GBX 18 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 5664. About 242,792 shares traded. Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Intertek Group Plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. The company has market cap of 9.14 billion GBP. It operates in three divisions: Products, Trade, and Resources. It has a 32.42 P/E ratio. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, and inspection and certification services , including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification services.

More important recent Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK): What Can We Expect From This High Growth Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Can You Imagine How Intertek Group’s (LON:ITRK) Shareholders Feel About The 83% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) was released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “Private Equity Seller of the Year: The Riverside Co. – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ericsson-Vodafone Partnership Unveils 5G Network in London – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Perch Helps Businesses Elevate the In-Store Customer Experience with Vodafone IoT – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “Alteryx Inc: Stock Up 98%, Blowing Past Aggressive 2019 Stock Forecast; Remains Bullish – Profit Confidential” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Google Shuts Down Play Movies App for Daydream VR – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.