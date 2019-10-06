Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Decreased Stake in Toyota Motor (TM) by $372,000; Prudential Plc Position in Tyson Foods (TSN) Cut as Valuation Rose

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 58.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 128,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 89,953 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.29M, down from 218,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $82.25. About 3.38M shares traded or 31.37% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Builds on its Commitment to Sustainability Through Acquisition of American Proteins and AMPRO Products Assets; 31/05/2018 – lnfoSec Global Appoints Tyson Macaulay to Chief Product Officer, Accelerating the Commercialization of ISG’s Next Generation Security Solution for IoT; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Sales $40B-$41B; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT CONFORMS CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Rising costs hurt Tyson’s profit; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Delivers Earnings Growth in First Six Months, Reaffirms Guidance for Another Record Year; 27/03/2018 – Tyson: Sale of TNT Crust Would Include Partially Baked Crusts, Flat Breads, Self-Rising Crusts and Two Green Bay Factories; 23/03/2018 – Investors like Tyson and Cargill could put ‘clean meat’ on grocery shelves within three years; 16/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury promises ‘more PAIN’ on return as trainer reveals explosive regime; 14/03/2018 – National Geographic to Make Neil deGrasse Tyson’s StarTalk Interview with Legendary Scientist Stephen Hawking Available for Free, Without Commercials, on All Digital Platforms

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (TM) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $248,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $131.82. About 119,126 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 24/04/2018 – ABOUT 70% OF TOYOTA CARS SOLD IN CHINA TO BE TNGA-BASED BY 2020; 10/05/2018 – Customs Today: Customs Car Cell impounds NDP Toyota Land Cruiser from Rawalpindi; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Toyota Motor 7203.T -2017/18 group results (SEC); 04/05/2018 – Toyota Is Said to Plan $1.1 Billion Expansion at Canada Plant; 20/03/2018 – Toyota pauses self-driving car testing amid Uber accident probe; 14/03/2018 – Toyota thought experiment highlights Japan equity drag; 28/03/2018 – Toyota Motor Corp. CDS Widens 2 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 27/03/2018 – MANDATE: TOYOTA FINANCE AUSTRALIA EUR BMARK 5Y INVESTOR CALL; 27/04/2018 – TOYOTA TSUSHO 8015.T 2017/18 GROUP (IFRS) OPERATING PROFIT 182.70 BLN YEN (+36.7 %); 09/05/2018 – TOYOTA EXEC SAYS 2018/19 PROFIT FORECASTS REPRESENT ‘HARD WORK’ FOR THE COMPANY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.1% or 69,434 shares in its portfolio. Tru Co Of Vermont accumulated 101 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Comml Bank De reported 0.01% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Peddock Cap Ltd Liability owns 13,006 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. 5,599 were accumulated by Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Lc. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Hartford Invest accumulated 116,508 shares. Suvretta Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 1.13 million shares. 5,900 were accumulated by Icon Advisers. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.04% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Investec Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Pinnacle Associates Limited has invested 0.01% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Asset Mngmt One Limited has 0.09% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 216,002 shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $32.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 4,467 shares to 54,483 shares, valued at $6.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.32M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $607.37M for 12.39 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

Analysts await Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.45 EPS, down 3.90% or $0.14 from last year’s $3.59 per share. TM’s profit will be $4.97B for 9.55 P/E if the $3.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.32 actual EPS reported by Toyota Motor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.14% negative EPS growth.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43M and $578.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,657 shares to 157,958 shares, valued at $12.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 8,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).