Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Starbucks (SBUX) Stake by $429,200; Share Price Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder First Hawaiian Bank Cut Its Stake by $1.30 Million

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 36.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 10,050 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $747,000, down from 15,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.56. About 5.21M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS COMMENTS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 06/03/2018 – Global campaign challenges Starbucks to keep its promise to curb plastic pollution, create 100% recyclable cup; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Hidden cam found in Starbucks bathroom for second time; 08/03/2018 – SBUX: JAPAN COMP SALES `HAVE BEEN CHALLENGED’; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES DOUBLING FOOD BUSINESS BY 2021; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks says aims to triple China revenue by 2022; 11/05/2018 – Nestlé agrees $7.2bn tie-up to sell Starbucks products; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS ENTERS LICENSING PACT WITH SOUTHROCK; 15/05/2018 – SUPREME APPOINTS COLIN MOORE, FORMER PRESIDENT OF STARBUCKS CANADA, TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Johnson Apologized on Behalf of Starbucks

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 9,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 40,337 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64 million, down from 49,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Mgmt owns 348,771 shares or 4.79% of their US portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt stated it has 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hillsdale Investment Inc owns 8,330 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Cobblestone Capital New York invested in 7,435 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Diversified Trust reported 18,328 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 8.98M shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Gateway Advisers Ltd holds 94,288 shares. Motco has 1% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 134,042 shares. Chemical Bancorporation accumulated 12,909 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt owns 30,850 shares. M&R Cap Management invested in 800 shares. Banque Pictet Cie owns 267,140 shares. Summit Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 0.12% or 8,800 shares. Hendershot Invs reported 2.02% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Benin invested in 0.95% or 29,795 shares.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43 million and $562.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.49 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks Stock Has Multiple, Positive Catalysts – Nasdaq” on December 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Luckin Coffee, a Starbucks Rival, Sees Shares Spike in IPO – Nasdaq” published on May 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starbucks: The American Coffee Giant Is Staying Strong – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ELF, VSH, SHAK, CMG, DPZ, SBUX and MCD highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9,863 shares to 30,134 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 6,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Emc Corp (NYSE:VMW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,430 were reported by Northeast Consultants. Vista invested in 1,981 shares. New York-based Gabelli Funds Limited Co has invested 0.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Oxbow Advsrs Limited Com reported 31,901 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Liability Co holds 4.07% or 542,426 shares. Frontier Invest has 275,062 shares for 2.39% of their portfolio. Capital Mgmt Corp Va reported 3,072 shares. Hrt Ltd owns 1,878 shares. Pinnacle Assoc has invested 0.67% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Clean Yield Group reported 58,417 shares. 177,837 were accumulated by Ancora Lc. West Oak Lc reported 18,842 shares stake. Cap Limited Ca holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,661 shares. Westwood Mgmt Il invested in 4,950 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Pinnacle Partners holds 1.14% or 101,612 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.