Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Toyota Motor (TM) Holding by $372,000 as Share Price Rose; Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Rose While Gabalex Capital Management Lifted Stake by $2.08 Million

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.48 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $82.91. About 7.18M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 15/05/2018 – Merck’s KGaA Warhorse Defies Logic by Getting Pricier With Age; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 17/04/2018 – Labcyte Reaches Agreement With Merck to Supply Acoustic-Mass Spectrometry Equipment; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Says Evobrutinib Phase 2b Study Results Positive

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (TM) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $248,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $136.28. About 111,100 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 15/03/2018 – FORD PLANS FOR HYBRIDS TO OUTSELL TOYOTA’S IN U.S. BY 2021; 07/05/2018 – Toyota Earnings Tested by Rising U.S. Incentives, Yen (Correct); 15/03/2018 – ValueWalk: Uber Said To Be Close To Selling Its Self-Driving Tech To Toyota; 08/05/2018 – FlNsix Announces Strategic Partnership With Toyota Industries Corporation; 06/03/2018 – Kobe Steel, Toyota hit with US lawsuit over vehicle metal quality; 15/03/2018 – TOYOTA SAYS IT HASN’T MADE A DECISION ON BUYING UBER’S SOFTWARE; 24/04/2018 – TOYOTA CHINA REGION HEAD KAZUHIRO KOBAYASHI SPEAKS IN BEIJING; 29/03/2018 – TOYOTA, SUZUKI SAY VEHICLES PRODUCED FOR EACH OTHER WILL MADE WITH AS MANY LOCALLY PROCURED COMPONENTS AS POSSIBLE; 05/03/2018 – Toyota warns over effects of trade war; 26/04/2018 – Toyota to invest $170 mln in Mississippi plant, create 400 jobs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43M and $578.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 19,900 shares to 372,962 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Analysts await Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.45 earnings per share, down 3.90% or $0.14 from last year’s $3.59 per share. TM’s profit will be $4.89 billion for 9.88 P/E if the $3.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.32 actual earnings per share reported by Toyota Motor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.14% negative EPS growth.