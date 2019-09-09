Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) as Market Value Rose; Shah Capital Management Boosted Holding in China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) by $948,000 as Share Price Declined

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 36.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 10,050 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $747,000, down from 15,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $95.74. About 3.99 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – WPEC CBS12 News: BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide to conduct racial-bias training; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON STARBUCKS – CNBC; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 18/04/2018 – Philadelphia Community Leaders Push Starbucks to Address Racial Injustice; 05/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Renting Ways Offer Possible Edge Over Dunkin’ Donuts; 07/05/2018 – Nestle To Pay $7.15 Billion To Starbucks In Global Marketing Deal — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLES ON APRIL 12 PHILADEPHIA INCIDENT; 05/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O : UBS REMOVES FROM MOST PREFERRED LIST; 05/03/2018 ALBERTSONS COMPANIES – JIM DONALD IS FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF STARBUCKS

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% . The hedge fund held 3.46M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84M, up from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.94. About 50,696 shares traded or 13.38% up from the average. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 29.47% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Net $52.2M; 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT; 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY

More notable recent China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Suggests It’s 45% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tumbling Korea Exports Signal Another Bad Month for Global Trade – Yahoo Finance” published on July 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “China Yuchai (CYD) Presents At Evercore ISI Annual Industrial Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2018. More interesting news about China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Yuchai K08 Engine Becomes First in China to Pass National VI-b Certification – PR Newswire” with publication date: October 15, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Group Public Limited Company invested in 7.92M shares or 0.34% of the stock. Panagora Asset Inc reported 315,841 shares stake. Fred Alger Mngmt reported 0% stake. Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Pictet Asset Management invested in 1.60M shares or 0.26% of the stock. Acg Wealth stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation has 21,686 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.44 million shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 690,979 are held by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com. Marathon Trading Limited Liability Co reported 8,620 shares. Hills Bank And Tru holds 38,039 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech invested in 0.12% or 168,928 shares. Brown Advisory reported 285,078 shares stake. 2,910 were reported by Meristem Family Wealth Ltd.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43M and $562.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks Management Talks Digital Initiatives, China, and More – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Boeing, Starbucks, 3M, Deere and Dollar General – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trade of the Day: Itâ€™s Time to Short Starbucks Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks (SBUX) Highly Caffeinated Earnings After The Bell – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.