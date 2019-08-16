Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Decreased Its Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Position as Market Value Declined; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stake Maintained by Point72 Asset Management Lp

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 294.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 58,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 78,971 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.82M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.01% or $9.16 during the last trading session, reaching $143.34. About 1.84 million shares traded or 129.12% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 26,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 353,062 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, down from 379,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 1.09 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 07/03/2018 – Vodafone at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone’s TV deal shows price can be right for more than the buyer; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Oper Pft EUR4.3B; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE PROPOSED NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM IN INDIA ANNOUNCED; 16/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L : CFRA RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Pretax Pft EUR3.88B; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Kumar Mangalam Birla to Be Chairman of Vodafone India, Idea Merger; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 772,116 shares to 472,498 shares, valued at $19.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 1.12 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,417 shares, and cut its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 79,249 shares. Kemnay Advisory accumulated 19,089 shares. Moreover, Endowment Mgmt Lp has 0.22% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 8,700 shares. Leuthold Gp has invested 0.44% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 22 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited stated it has 0.03% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has 24 shares. Hightower Advsr Llc invested in 0% or 1,426 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 689,177 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fred Alger holds 0% or 106 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 42,139 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 4,336 shares. First Trust Lp owns 1,571 shares. Riverpark Cap Limited Liability Company has 965 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Parnassus Fund 2nd Quarter Commentary – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “26 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43M and $562.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Earnings dominate premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vodafone, O2 set 5G equipment-sharing deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vodafone – On The Recovery Path – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Liberty Global closes â‚¬19B asset sale to Vodafone – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley sees better second half for Europe telecom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.