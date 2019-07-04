Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Decreased Its Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $429,200; Market Valuation Rose; Loews (L) Share Price Rose While Donald Smith & Company Has Cut Its Holding

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 149,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 498,993 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.92M, down from 648,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $56.16. About 557,818 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has declined 0.08% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM AGAIN CALLS FOR LOEWS COMMITMENT; 30/04/2018 – Loews Corporation Reports Net Income Of $293 Million For The First Quarter Of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Rev $3.58B; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM CAPITAL RESPONDS TO LOEWS COMMENTS; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SAYS LOEWS SHOULD COMMIT TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION; 19/03/2018 – Boardwalk Does Not Expect FERC’s Proposed Policy Revisions To Have A Material Impact On Revenues; 06/03/2018 – Loews Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 36.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,050 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $747,000, down from 15,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $87.79. About 7.82 million shares traded or 2.91% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLES ON APRIL 12 PHILADEPHIA INCIDENT; 28/05/2018 – WEI CHUAN FOODS IN TALKS TO SUPPLY MILK TO STARBUCKS: DAILY; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks COO Rosalind Gates Brewer to Deliver Commencement Address to the Spelman College Class of 2018; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO LICENSE RETAILS OPS IN BRAZIL TO SOUTHROCK; 02/05/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: 2 black men arrested at Starbucks reach settlement with city for symbolic $1 each and promise from; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 29/05/2018 – Some of the steps that Starbucks took as part of its anti-racial bias campaign may have been a mistake, according to this former fast-food chief executive; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks manager who called police on two black men has left the company; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS; 19/04/2018 – Men Arrested at Starbucks Hope to Ensure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Co reported 12,517 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co has 1.39M shares. Qci Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Aviva Public Limited invested in 457,030 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Fayez Sarofim And Company holds 154,704 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Opus Cap Gru Limited Com accumulated 10,374 shares. Kansas-based Fin Advisory Serv has invested 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 25,645 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Cipher Ltd Partnership has 0.29% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.21% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 358,360 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 28,628 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Royal London Asset Management Limited has invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has invested 0.16% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). St Johns Invest Llc holds 0.09% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 1,500 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17 million for 30.07 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 7, 2019 : CELG, CZR, X, SBUX, MDU, EBAY, BAC, SYMC, V, QQQ, NI, FDC – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks to Buy for $20 or Less – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43M and $562.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. $10.26 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD. $11.64 million worth of stock was sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $3.70 million activity. 10,528 shares were sold by TISCH JAMES S, worth $479,614 on Monday, February 11. TISCH ANDREW H had sold 10,528 shares worth $479,495 on Monday, February 11. Shares for $825,936 were sold by EDELSON DAVID B on Tuesday, January 8.

Analysts await Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 1.32% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.76 per share. L’s profit will be $234.47 million for 18.23 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Loews Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.37% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Offshore Drilling: Dying Business – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New Hire Could Fundamentally Change Netflixâ€™s Film Arm – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 One-Stock Portfolios for Passive Investors – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.