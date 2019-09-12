Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Decreased General Electric Co (GE) Stake By $387,510; Shorts at Inovalon Holdings – Class A (INOV) Lowered By 0.69%

Inovalon Holdings Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:INOV) had a decrease of 0.69% in short interest. INOV’s SI was 11.30M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.69% from 11.38M shares previously. With 391,200 avg volume, 29 days are for Inovalon Holdings Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:INOV)’s short sellers to cover INOV’s short positions. The SI to Inovalon Holdings Inc – Class A’s float is 18.19%. The stock increased 3.65% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $17.62. About 269,451 shares traded. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) has risen 48.51% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical INOV News: 07/03/2018 – lnovalon to Acquire ABILITY Network; 10/04/2018 – lnovalon Launches Clinical Data Extraction as a Service and Natural Language Processing as a Service on the lnovalon ONE™ Platform; 28/03/2018 – lnovalon Announces New Post Acute Care Services Agreement with Tenet Healthcare; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INOVALON HOLDINGS INC – MORGAN STANLEY SENIOR FUNDING, INC. IS PROVIDING FINANCING COMMITMENT FOR ACQUISITION AND WILL LEAD FINANCING; 07/03/2018 – INOVALON HOLDINGS INC INOV.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.34 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – INOVALON 1Q REV. $92.8M, EST. $107.6M; 28/03/2018 – Inovalon Announces New Post Acute Care Services Agreement with Tenet Healthcare; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to lnovalon Holdings, Inc.; Outlook stable; 28/03/2018 – INOVALON HOLDINGS INC – VANTAGE SOLUTION IS BEING MADE AVAILABLE AS A MODULAR, CONFIGURABLE COMPONENT OF INOVALON ONE PLATFORM; 07/03/2018 – INOVALON HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.03 TO NET INCOME PER SHARE OF $0.02

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 10.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 38,751 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc holds 331,526 shares with $3.48 million value, down from 370,277 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $82.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 26.29M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/03/2018 – The deal, which remains to be finalized, also marks a victory for General Electric, whose engines are expected to power the Boeing aircraft, beating proposals from rival Rolls-Royce; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS RISING METAL INPUT COSTS REDUCES THE ATTRACTIVENESS OF GE’S RAIL BUSINESS TO A POTENTIAL BUYER; 06/03/2018 – GE Transportation Expands Multimodal Data Connectivity Capabilities with project44 Collaboration; 11/04/2018 – Cowen predicts General Electric will report earnings below expectations for its first-quarter; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – EUROTUNNEL AND GE PARTNER TO INCREASE TRAFFIC IN CHANNEL TUNNEL; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 17/04/2018 – FDA: GE Medical Systems Ultrasound & Primary Care Diagnostics, LL- GE Healthcare Lunar: a) DPX NT, Model Numbers: LU8230,; 16/05/2018 – LUV SENT `SEVERAL DOZEN’ BLADES TO GE FOR FURTHER INSPECTION; 18/03/2018 – GE deploys wind power to rebuild earnings; 14/05/2018 – Pimco Adds VICI Properties Inc., Cuts GE: 13F

More notable recent Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KeyBanc Upgrades Inovalon, Remains Bullish On Future Expectations – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Inovalon to Present at the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Inovalon to Participate at the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Inovalon Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INOV) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Inovalon Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INOV) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Inovalon Holdings has $2200 highest and $1800 lowest target. $20’s average target is 13.51% above currents $17.62 stock price. Inovalon Holdings had 5 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, August 26 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides cloud platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume to value models throughout the healthcare industry. The company has market cap of $2.72 billion. The firm through, large-scale data interconnectivity capabilities, unparalleled proprietary data sets, advanced analytics, data-driven intervention systems, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, enables the assessment and improvement of clinical and quality outcomes, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. It currently has negative earnings. It serves health plans and well-known provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased Eaton Vance Flting Rate Inc (EFT) stake by 26,990 shares to 494,269 valued at $6.66M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) stake by 8,560 shares and now owns 404,388 shares. Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) was raised too.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036 on Thursday, August 15. The insider HORTON THOMAS W bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. 105,600 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin. Seidman Leslie bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700. Shares for $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00M was made by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12.

Among 10 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. General Electric has $14 highest and $5 lowest target. $10.25’s average target is 9.04% above currents $9.4 stock price. General Electric had 18 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation on Friday, March 15 with “Sell”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Cowen & Co. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Daiwa Securities. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $11.5000 target in Monday, July 15 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Citigroup.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 18.08 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.