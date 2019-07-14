Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Cut Its Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holding by $475,200 as Stock Declined; Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Shareholder Boston Advisors Increased Its Stake by $1.18 Million as Stock Value Rose

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 26,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 353,062 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, down from 379,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.49. About 2.27M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE INTENDS TO FINANCE ACQUISITION USING EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT FACILITIES (INCLUDING HYBRID DEBT SECURITIES) AND AROUND EUR 3 BLN OF MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE BONDS; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Akshaya Moondra To Be CFO of Merged Vodafone India, Idea Cellular; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO…; 15/05/2018 – End of an era as Vodafone boss Colao hands over to protege Read; 14/05/2018 – S&P: VODAFONE ‘BBB+’ RATING AFFIRMED; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – NICK READ WILL BECOME GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE- DESIGNATE; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE AND IDEA CONTINUE TO MAKE GOOD PROGRESS IN SECURING REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR MERGER; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Qatar: VODAFONE QATAR TO INSPIRE A MOVEMENT TO SAY “SHUKRAN” IN THE HOLY MONTH OF RAMADAN – Doha, 15 May 2018:; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL `WRONG’

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 30.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 6,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,725 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04M, up from 21,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $199.6. About 1.20 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSTRUCTION VESSEL LEWEK CONSTELLATION FOR $275 MLN

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.09% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 260,143 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,716 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 1,354 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Lc accumulated 17,791 shares. Weybosset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,350 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moreover, North Star Management Corp has 0.08% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 4,043 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company has 32,256 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt holds 7,122 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. 5,736 were reported by Usca Ria Limited. Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) owns 5,543 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 1.01M shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Moreover, Canandaigua Commercial Bank & has 1.55% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 46,231 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 1,474 shares. 4,650 are owned by Skylands Cap Limited Liability Com.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp Com (NYSE:KMB) by 13,279 shares to 44,762 shares, valued at $5.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Polaris Inds Inc Com (NYSE:PII) by 4,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,875 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Week on Wall Street: Big Banks Celebrate, Nike Misses, Constellation Pops – Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Things Constellation Brands Just Said About Canopy Growth — Good and Bad – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: KeyCorp, Procter & Gamble and Mohawk Industries – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Top Cannabis Stocks to Consider Buying Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43M and $562.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Google Shuts Down Play Movies App for Daydream VR – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exane trims Vodafone to Neutral – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Libra: Four Reasons to be Extremely Cautious About Facebookâ€™s New Currency – Motley Fool” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s why youâ€™re not using Facebook Messenger or Amazonâ€™s Alexa to call customer support – MarketWatch” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vodafone: This Selloff Is Overdone – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2018.