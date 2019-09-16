Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Cut Its General Electric Co (GE) Position; Shorts at Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Lowered By 4.82%

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) had a decrease of 4.82% in short interest. BECN’s SI was 6.66 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.82% from 7.00M shares previously. With 627,900 avg volume, 11 days are for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN)’s short sellers to cover BECN’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 103,162 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 10.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 38,751 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc holds 331,526 shares with $3.48 million value, down from 370,277 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $81.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 21.42M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video); 06/03/2018 – Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corporation Receives GE Healthcare Life Sciences 2017 Distinguished Partner Award for Exceptional Applie; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Part of Healthcare Division to Veritas Capital for $1.05 Billion; 21/05/2018 – WABTECH CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER DEAL WITH GE; 25/04/2018 – FTC: 20181052: The Veritas Capital Fund VI, L.P.; General Electric Company; 12/03/2018 – Medical Imaging Market in APAC: Analysis & Forecasts Report (2017-2021) with Key Players GE Healthcare, Koninklíjke Philips, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems, and Fujifilm – ResearchAndMarkets; 21/05/2018 – GE Jumpstarts Overhaul With $11.1 Billion Wabtec Rail Deal (Video); 21/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD – AS PART OF CONTRACT, CO TO PERFORM PRESSURE PART METALLURGY UPGRADATION FOR 3 SUPERCRITICAL 660MW SUPER CRITICAL STEAM GENERATORS; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO sees no profit growth at power unit this year; 23/05/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA SAYS SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PROJECT ARE MIROVA (51%), GENERAL ELECTRIC (25%), ENGIE (15%) AND FORESTALIA (9%), THE TOTAL INVESTMENT OF THE PROJECT WILL REACH 300 MLN EUR

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why Shares of General Electric Are Up Today – Yahoo Finance" on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Why Shares of General Electric Plunged in August – Yahoo Finance" published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "GE Will Look Much Different a Year From Now – Yahoo Finance" on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "General Electric Rises 3% – Yahoo Finance" published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "General Electric Is Under Attack: What Investors Should Know – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. 6,500 shares were bought by Seidman Leslie, worth $50,700 on Friday, August 23. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of stock. Another trade for 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 was made by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Strazik Scott. Timko Thomas S had bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300 on Monday, August 19.

Among 6 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. General Electric has $14 highest and $5 lowest target. $11.08’s average target is 18.63% above currents $9.34 stock price. General Electric had 11 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $5 target in Monday, April 8 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Monday, July 15 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 17.96 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company has market cap of $2.39 billion. The companyÂ’s residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s non-residential roofing products comprise single-ply roofing, asphalt, metal, modified bitumen, and build-up roofing products; cements and coatings; flat stock and tapered insulations; commercial fasteners; metal edges and flashings; smoke/roof hatches; roofing tools; sheet metal products, including copper, aluminum, and steel; and PVC, thermoplastic olefin, and ethylene propylene diene monomer membrane products.

More notable recent Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "An Intrinsic Calculation For Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Suggests It's 47% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance" on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Beacon Roofing (BECN) Up 11.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq" published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "The Math Shows IYY Can Go To $163 – Nasdaq" on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Here's Why Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Is Weighed Down By Its Debt Load – Yahoo Finance" published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "What Investors Should Know About Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BECN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Beacon Roofing Supply has $45 highest and $31 lowest target. $38.79’s average target is 11.15% above currents $34.9 stock price. Beacon Roofing Supply had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Tuesday, March 26. Raymond James maintained Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by SunTrust. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $158.48 million activity. $158.08 million worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) was bought by CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. on Friday, June 28. $401,634 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) was bought by FROST RICHARD W.