Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Cut General Electric Co (GE) Holding By $387,510; Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (LON:RB), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC has GBX 8100 highest and GBX 5400 lowest target. GBX 6950’s average target is 11.36% above currents GBX 6241 stock price. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC had 47 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Kepler Cheuvreux. Jefferies maintained Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Jefferies has “Underperform” rating and GBX 5400 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 2 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, October 1. The stock of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 9. See Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) latest ratings:

01/10/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 7750.00 New Target: GBX 7500.00 Maintain

25/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 7700.00 Maintain

03/09/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 7200.00 Maintain

03/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 7700.00 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Maintain

19/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 6500.00 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 9000.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 5900.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 6600.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Bryan Garnier & Cie Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 6800.00 Maintain

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 10.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 38,751 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc holds 331,526 shares with $3.48 million value, down from 370,277 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $75.62B valuation. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.66. About 50.85M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 18/04/2018 – General Electric Co expected to post earnings of 11 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- Uterine Electromyographic Monitor -Monica IF24 Interface System; 12/03/2018 – General Electric axes top-executive bonuses for first time; 04/04/2018 – GE Completes AGP Upgrades for Gas Turbines in Turkey and Iraq; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has “zero equity value,” according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 20/04/2018 – GE – EXPECT TO SELL THE REMAINDER OF CURRENT & LIGHTING BUSINESS BY THE END OF 2018; 06/03/2018 – Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corporation Receives GE Healthcare Life Sciences 2017 Distinguished Partner Award for Exceptional Applie; 27/03/2018 – ENERGA TO BACK GE-ALSTOM BID FOR OSTROLEKA POWER PROJECT; 14/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- Uterine Electromyographic Monitor – Monica Novii Wireless Patch System

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Shares for $3.00 million were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. 6,500 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie. On Tuesday, August 13 Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 105,600 shares. The insider HORTON THOMAS W bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. The insider Strazik Scott bought $279,036. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 was made by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased Tapestry Inc stake by 10,830 shares to 68,684 valued at $2.18M in 2019Q2. It also upped Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 6,385 shares and now owns 75,070 shares. Eaton Vance Flting Rate Inc (EFT) was raised too.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 16.65 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 209,112 shares. Mairs And invested in 0.01% or 101,701 shares. Highland Management Lc reported 467,537 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Comm Incorporated Ma holds 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 25,424 shares. 8.81M are owned by Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.25% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.31M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.06 million shares. Cap Int Investors holds 0.07% or 17.16M shares in its portfolio. Fulton Bancorp Na reported 67,334 shares stake. Albion Fin Grp Incorporated Ut accumulated 1.14M shares. 2.32 million are held by Commonwealth Natl Bank Of. Milestone Grp holds 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,861 shares. Franklin Res reported 67.18M shares stake. Fjarde Ap accumulated 2.66M shares or 0.36% of the stock. Logan Capital Mngmt has 235,500 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. General Electric has $14 highest and $5 lowest target. $10.13’s average target is 16.97% above currents $8.66 stock price. General Electric had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 15 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, April 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Citigroup.

The stock decreased 1.62% or GBX 103 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 6241. About 1.22M shares traded. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company has market cap of 44.27 billion GBP. The firm offers treatment products for analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl, and Strepsils brand names. It has a 31.33 P/E ratio. It also offers hygienic products, including surface care and lavatory care products, antiseptic liquids, pest control products, automatic dishwashing products, automatic dishwashing products, and depilatory products under the Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Finish, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, and Veet brand names.

