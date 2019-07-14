Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Boosted Its Holding in Iron Mtn New (IRM) as Stock Declined; Fortress Investment Group Trimmed Its Position in Marathon Pete (MPC) by $1.61 Million as Valuation Declined

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80 million, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 3.97 million shares traded or 30.17% up from the average. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 10/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 27,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 217,250 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00 million, down from 244,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.48. About 3.79 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q CAPEX $748M; 30/04/2018 – Headquarters of Combined Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor to be located in Findlay, Ohio; 21/05/2018 – Easing Inflation, Stable Naira Show Nigeria MPC May Be Right; 31/05/2018 – Jonathan Haskel appointed to Bank of England’s MPC; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS POSSIBILITY OF AN ESCALATING TRADE WAR IS AGROWING RISK FACTOR- MINUTES; 22/03/2018 – BOE Mar Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 24/05/2018 – CARNEY: MPC REVIEWING MEDIUM-TERM EQUILIBRIUM REAL RATE; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING TO NORMAL PRODUCTION; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 18; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Reports Leak, Emissions at Texas City, Texas Refinery

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.65 EPS, down 27.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.27 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.09B for 8.41 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,933.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney accumulated 150,146 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Carroll Assocs has 1,673 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bridges Inv Management, a Nebraska-based fund reported 5,787 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company has 7,251 shares. Loews Corporation invested in 0.16% or 325,000 shares. Advsr Asset Inc invested in 95,300 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 83,950 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Shine Invest Advisory Service Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 1,647 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp reported 0.62% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Axiom Intll Ltd Liability De reported 271,945 shares stake. West Virginia-based Security Natl has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Umb State Bank N A Mo invested in 0.05% or 29,470 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.3% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 119,649 shares. Howe & Rusling invested in 0.01% or 979 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc has 9,857 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New York-based Cipher Cap Lp has invested 0.15% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr holds 53,943 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 79,287 shares. Stifel Financial reported 1.95 million shares stake. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 54,720 shares. Goodwin Daniel L has 18,500 shares. Woodstock Corp has invested 0.16% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Texas-based Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Amp Cap, Australia-based fund reported 93,872 shares. Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 143,162 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0.01% or 341,895 shares in its portfolio. Blair William Il has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).