Marathon Trading Investment Management Upped Position in Weibo (WB); Apple Com (AAPL) Holder Vision Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Rose

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc analyzed 6,727 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 75,336 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.91M, down from 82,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $218.72. About 19.42M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 141.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 7,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The hedge fund held 12,575 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $548,000, up from 5,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.57. About 1.27 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 26,193 shares to 19,450 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 11,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,698 shares, and cut its stake in El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold WB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 44.98 million shares or 2.67% more from 43.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb accumulated 363 shares. D E Shaw & Inc holds 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) or 89,589 shares. Genesis Asset Managers Ltd Liability Partnership owns 440,896 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Bridgewater Associate LP reported 6,899 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Co owns 707,872 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 8,673 shares. Moreover, Moody Bancorp Trust Division has 0.01% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 4,825 shares. Comerica State Bank holds 7,341 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 28,417 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Baillie Gifford And has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Illinois-based Css Ltd Com Il has invested 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.