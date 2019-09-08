Marathon Trading Investment Management Upped Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $6.52 Million; Home Depot Ord (HD) Shareholder Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Boosted Its Stake by $3.82 Million

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 296.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 34,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 45,643 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.76M, up from 11,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 1.42 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/04/2018 – GOLDMAN WILL CONCENTRATE MORE ON FRANKFURT, PARIS: BLANKFEIN; 12/03/2018 – David Solomon will take over as president and chief operating officer at Goldman Sachs as his sole competitor for CEO, Harvey Schwartz, retires in April; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Puts David Solomon in Line to Be Next CEO — 5th Update; 26/05/2018 – Out for Undergrad (O4U) Names Goldman Sachs as Host of LGBTQ Undergrad Leadership Business Conference for the Fourth Consecutive Year; 06/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL DIRECTOR COHN PLANS TO RESIGN -NEW YORK TIMES; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs to Relocate Dubai Banker Mazen Makarem to New York; 26/03/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CEEMEA FOCUS LIST; 20/03/2018 – Estefania Gonzalez: Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: RECENT EXPENSE LEVEL LIKELY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & invested in 2.45M shares or 0.71% of the stock. Sadoff Inv Mgmt Ltd Company has 5.39% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 327,710 shares. Burke And Herbert Bancorporation And Tru Com reported 1.29% stake. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.82% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Nicholas Prns Lp invested 0.25% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 418,984 were accumulated by Evercore Wealth Ltd. Overbrook Management reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, Macquarie Gp Ltd has 0.07% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 207,132 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 1,435 shares in its portfolio. Narwhal Capital Mngmt owns 22,810 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Butensky And Cohen Fincl Security accumulated 6,901 shares. Stonebridge Ltd Liability reported 1.95% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 1.69% or 287,455 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Capital Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,148 shares. Pioneer Tru National Bank N A Or holds 0.28% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 3,351 shares.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (NYSE:PII) by 26,754 shares to 51,746 shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Lc owns 48,861 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Valueworks Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 38,060 shares. Howard Cap Mgmt invested in 66,161 shares. 1,652 were accumulated by Zebra Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al reported 0.12% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Northside Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.19% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Elm Ridge Mgmt reported 8,028 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.22% or 10,900 shares. Ima Wealth Inc invested 0.96% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Andra Ap holds 19,200 shares. Paradigm Fin Advsrs Llc stated it has 1,280 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Company has 18,683 shares. Cannell Peter B owns 3,080 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.26% or 538,907 shares. Provise Mgmt Group Limited Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).