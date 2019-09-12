Marathon Trading Investment Management Trimmed Holding in Micron Technology (MU) by $431,718 as Market Value Rose; Veritas Asset Management Llp Raised Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $5.91 Million; Valuation Rose

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 47.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 11,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 12,698 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $490,000, down from 24,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 14.11 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 44,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6.28 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $841.82M, up from 6.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $138.15. About 15.01 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Magellan Asset stated it has 9.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Trustmark Comml Bank Trust Department stated it has 41,781 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Acropolis Mngmt Ltd Co holds 31,563 shares. Carderock Cap Management owns 45,253 shares. Green Square Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 352,833 shares for 2.27% of their portfolio. 7.18M were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corporation. Legacy Cap has invested 2.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Wilshire Securities holds 4,350 shares. Harvey Management holds 61,345 shares or 3.95% of its portfolio. Moreover, Alpine Woods Invsts has 0.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). North Carolina-based Bragg Fin has invested 2.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lincluden stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Icm Asset Management Inc Wa has invested 20.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hitchwood Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 300,000 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Edtech Battle Heating Up: GOOGL, MSFT, AMZN & AAPL to Watch – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Microsoft Stock Buy Signal Flashes Again – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/04/2019: COUP, BOX, ELTK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/05/2019: WORK, QTT, PANW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Anixter, Diodes, Micron, Perion and Vipshop – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Micron: Shorts Are Fleeing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A ‘Better-Than-Feared’ Micron Technology – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy ‘Cheap’ Micron (MU) Stock Before Earnings, Despite Chip Price Worries? – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Micron – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (Call) by 50,000 shares to 107,000 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,358 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgecreek Inv Management Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 6,500 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank reported 27,159 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 1.02 million shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Primecap Ca holds 57.74 million shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 117 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Invest Mngmt owns 26,580 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 202,147 shares. Pictet North America Advsr accumulated 34,872 shares. Marco Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7,815 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Fincl Architects accumulated 0.01% or 852 shares. Sageworth holds 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 11 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Winslow Evans Crocker owns 27,430 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio.