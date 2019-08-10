Marathon Trading Investment Management Trimmed Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake By $8.56 Million; Flushing Financial (FFIC) Shorts Decreased By 2.15%

Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) had a decrease of 2.15% in short interest. FFIC’s SI was 363,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.15% from 371,500 shares previously. With 50,500 avg volume, 7 days are for Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC)’s short sellers to cover FFIC’s short positions. The SI to Flushing Financial Corporation’s float is 1.37%. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.32. About 64,040 shares traded or 3.45% up from the average. Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) has declined 19.94% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIC News: 18/05/2018 – Flushing Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $42.6 MLN, DOWN 1.0% QTR-OVER-QTR AND 1.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Flushing Financial Corporation Reports Record Commercial Business Loan Originations; 10.5% Annualized Net Loan Growth; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flushing Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIC); 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS 37C, EST. 45C; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Management Exits Flushing Financial; 19/04/2018 – Flushing Bank Leases New Chinatown Branch Location; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP FFIC.O – QTRLY CORE DILUTED EPS WAS $0.37,DOWN 7.5% YOY; 30/05/2018 – Flushing Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $0.20 PER SHARE

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Flushing Bank that provides banking services and products primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company has market cap of $544.59 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 11.71 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $7,897 activity. $2,149 worth of Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) shares were bought by Cullen Susan.

Investors sentiment is 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 3 investors sold Flushing Financial Corporation shares while 34 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 21.55 million shares or 0.40% more from 21.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 39,799 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC). Alphaone Inv Svcs Lc holds 0.59% in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) or 45,054 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Limited Liability Company has 22,100 shares. 159,056 are held by Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt. Clarivest Asset holds 0.01% or 25,200 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 30,828 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kestrel Investment Management Corporation holds 108,275 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) for 5,657 shares. The North Carolina-based National Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC). Natl Bank Of Mellon holds 0% or 226,102 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0% or 341,449 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The reported 784,647 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 51,646 shares in its portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 182,509 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Share Price Is Down 19% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Flushing Bank Embarks on a Digital Transformation Project – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Flushing Financial Announces the Death of Board Member Thomas S. Gulotta – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Flushing Financial Announces the Death of Former Chairman, John E. Roe, Sr. – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Flushing Financial (FFIC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

