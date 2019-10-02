Marathon Trading Investment Management Stake in Twitter (TWTR) Has Cut by $1.66 Million; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose While Avalon Advisors Cut by $1.45 Million Its Position

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 88.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 48,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 6,273 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219,000, down from 55,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $39.68. About 8.37M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 20/05/2018 – Britain to tackle ‘Wild West’ internet with new laws; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Jobs; China trade talks and Apple; 25/04/2018 – $TWTR’s daily user base grew by 10 percent, the sixth straight quarter of double-digit growth:; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: NASCAR owners explore sale; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant said he was leaving; 16/04/2018 – New Twitter followers make sure to sign-up on our website for alerts; we have some unique and exciting multi-billion dollar short ideas in the pipeline; 27/03/2018 – CITRON SHORT TWITTER $25 TARGET SHORT TERM; 06/03/2018 Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 13,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 1.10 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.51M, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $120.96. About 5.04M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.39 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investec Asset Mgmt accumulated 458,059 shares. Kings Point holds 0.26% or 13,140 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Commerce Na has 0.72% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.51 million shares. Intersect Capital Lc stated it has 1.57% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Texas-based Ycg Ltd Company has invested 2.33% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wespac Lc has invested 0.4% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hillsdale Invest Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,715 shares. Fca Corporation Tx holds 0.14% or 3,500 shares. Wafra has invested 0.69% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Verity & Verity Limited Liability Corp holds 86,929 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 69,797 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Chilton Investment Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,217 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Company invested 0.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Capstone Advisors has 0.04% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,077 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited invested 0.68% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 228,795 shares to 240,414 shares, valued at $26.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 29,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,036 shares, and has risen its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 533.09 million shares or 2.78% more from 518.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sun Life Fincl Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 597 shares. Walleye Trading Lc holds 185,654 shares. 299,322 are held by Panagora Asset Management Incorporated. International Gru Inc has 281,477 shares. Staley Advisers Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,100 shares. Korea-based Korea has invested 0.01% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). United Kingdom-based Horseman has invested 0.65% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Piedmont Investment holds 66,085 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Capital Advisors Ok has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Gam Ag stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Norinchukin Bankshares The holds 102,940 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. J Goldman Co Lp holds 190,790 shares. 27,517 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Addison Capital invested in 2.8% or 115,036 shares. Melvin Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 0.71% or 2.00M shares.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 10,402 shares to 43,472 shares, valued at $8.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 7,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Call).

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.12 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $77.30M for 99.20 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.