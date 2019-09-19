Marathon Trading Investment Management Stake in Citigroup (C) Has Cut by $1.48 Million; Parthenon Has Upped Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $4.84 Million as Stock Declined

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 57.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 21,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 15,459 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, down from 36,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $70.09. About 10.91M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase all reported quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed analyst expectations; 25/05/2018 – U.K. LONG-TERM CPI EXPECTATIONS RISE TO 3.2%: CITIGROUP; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: FROTH IN OIL PRICE WILL COME OFF; 26/03/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 10% in 2018, Citi Leads; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citigroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (C); 20/03/2018 – Citi Hires Women-Owned Firms to Lead Distribution of $250 Million Citigroup Inc. Subordinated Bond Issuance; 26/03/2018 – Citi: Launching Comprehensive, New Mobile Capabilities on the Citi Mobile App for iPhone; 12/04/2018 – CITI NAMES ISAO KOJIMA AS HEAD OF TREASURY, TRADE SOLUTIONS FOR; 07/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust Series 2015-GC29 Commercial Mortgage P-T Certs; 17/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC SAYS REPRIMANDS AND FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA LIMITED HK$57 MILLION FOR SPONSOR FAILURES

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 151,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 301,972 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.84M, up from 150,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $32.87. About 4.92 million shares traded or 10.33% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.85 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 7,375 shares to 12,575 shares, valued at $548,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Barclays Bk Plc (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Linscomb And Williams Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 54,844 shares. Corsair Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 0.71% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Raymond James Fincl Ser Inc reported 324,567 shares stake. First Citizens Commercial Bank Company reported 37,951 shares. First Foundation Advsrs reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora has 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Annex Advisory Services Ltd Liability Com reported 28,150 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Management Incorporated reported 838,549 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Becker Capital Management has 1.76% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 692,861 shares. South State reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cornerstone Advsr Inc stated it has 6,498 shares. Natixis Advisors LP has invested 0.75% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 429,579 shares. Thompson Investment Mgmt holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 134,018 shares. Eqis holds 61,447 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Peoples Financial Corp has invested 1.35% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc has 0.06% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 6,311 shares. Regions Fincl invested in 51,596 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aviva Pcl owns 211,637 shares. Tcw Inc has 24,523 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rech & Mngmt Communication reported 31,610 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Com owns 44,488 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Company holds 2.62% or 136,440 shares in its portfolio. Provident Comm reported 2.62M shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Com Oh has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Leavell Inv Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Mcdonald Cap Invsts Ca owns 3.80 million shares for 10.09% of their portfolio. Maverick Capital Ltd reported 0.1% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61M and $466.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Guardian Inc (NASDAQ:UG) by 29,080 shares to 71,274 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.