Marathon Trading Investment Management Raised Pvh (PVH) Stake By $455,900; Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Raised Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Position By $699,390

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased Pvh Corp (PVH) stake by 269.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc acquired 4,850 shares as Pvh Corp (PVH)’s stock declined 30.70%. The Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc holds 6,650 shares with $629,000 value, up from 1,800 last quarter. Pvh Corp now has $6.49B valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $87.53. About 453,985 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 22/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named to Fortune Magazine’s 2018 List of America’s 500 Largest Corporations; 10/04/2018 – PVH at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Apparel-Seller PVH Gets Boost From Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein; 29/05/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BBB-‘ Rating on PVH’s First-Lien Credit Facility, and ‘BB+’ Ratings on Its Bonds; 17/04/2018 – PVH CORP – ANNOUNCED A 3-YR PARTNERSHIP WITH WORLD WILDLIFE FUND TO SUPPORT WATER STEWARDSHIP EFFORTS IN KEY SOURCING COMMUNITIES FOR PVH’S BUSINESSES; 30/05/2018 – PVH CEO on China tariff threats: ‘Cooler heads will prevail’ @JimCramer; 29/05/2018 – S&P: PVH Stable Outlook Reflects Good Cash Flow Generating Capabilities; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN 2018 IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees FY18 EPS $8.76-EPS $8.86; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q EPS $1.39

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) stake by 28.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd acquired 77,710 shares as Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY)’s stock declined 4.60%. The Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd holds 349,844 shares with $3.19M value, up from 272,134 last quarter. Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc now has $12.90B valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 4.21 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500.

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Annaly Capital Management’s Preferred Shares – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Annaly Capital Management declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Annaly And The Bull – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Annaly Preferred Issue Faces Call Risk – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Solid Preferred Stock +6.5% Yields From Annaly To Hold Through Recession – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. Fallon Katherine Beirne had bought 2,780 shares worth $24,936. 50,000 shares were bought by Green Anthony C, worth $478,000 on Tuesday, May 14. Shares for $2.89 million were bought by KEYES KEVIN. The insider Hamilton Thomas Edward bought 90,000 shares worth $852,294.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.18, from 2.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold NLY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 750.15 million shares or 4.13% less from 782.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alberta Inv Mgmt reported 0.52% stake. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 35,650 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 2.51M shares. Burney Company stated it has 118,098 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc holds 87,383 shares. 22,800 were reported by Chem Natl Bank. Texas Yale Capital stated it has 52,775 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 3,784 are owned by Csat Advisory L P. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 2.65M shares. Andra Ap holds 0.23% or 867,000 shares. Comm Bancshares stated it has 27,901 shares. American Group owns 0.05% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 68,260 shares. 62 were accumulated by Merian Glob (Uk) Limited. Amer Assets Inv Management Limited Liability reported 100,000 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Company accumulated 42,219 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Among 3 analysts covering Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Annaly Capital Management has $11 highest and $800 lowest target. $9.67’s average target is 9.27% above currents $8.85 stock price. Annaly Capital Management had 4 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, July 24. UBS downgraded Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on Tuesday, September 3 to “Neutral” rating.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) stake by 5,270 shares to 13,140 valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 7,141 shares and now owns 62,208 shares. Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering PVH (NYSE:PVH), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. PVH has $164 highest and $7300 lowest target. $106.64’s average target is 21.83% above currents $87.53 stock price. PVH had 24 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) rating on Thursday, August 29. Cowen & Co has “Market Perform” rating and $8000 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 28 with “Overweight”. Bank of America maintained PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) on Thursday, August 29 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, September 17 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, March 29. Citigroup maintained the shares of PVH in report on Friday, May 31 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 30 with “Outperform”. UBS maintained PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $8200 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Nomura.

More notable recent PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why PVH Corp.â€™s (NYSE:PVH) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PVH Corp. Announces $3 Million Grant Extension With Save the Children – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PVH Corp.: Growth Challenges Beyond Modest Chinese Tariff Impact – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PVH lowers sales forecast – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips-Van Heusen Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased Spdr Gold Trust (Put) stake by 441,600 shares to 305,800 valued at $40.73 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 5,153 shares and now owns 2,792 shares. Energy Transfer Lp (Call) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold PVH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 73.26 million shares or 5.79% more from 69.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.04% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). 200 were reported by Kistler. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 119,138 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 23,087 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bogle Invest Ltd Partnership De accumulated 146,151 shares. 34,940 are held by Retirement System Of Alabama. Coatue Lc holds 0.01% or 6,885 shares. D E Shaw Co accumulated 971,353 shares. Johnson Counsel reported 12,080 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 14,447 shares stake. First Manhattan accumulated 65 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Pnc Financial Serv Grp Incorporated reported 20,286 shares stake. 39,159 are held by Tyvor Cap. 3,900 are held by Meiji Yasuda Life Company.