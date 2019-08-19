Marathon Trading Investment Management Position in Scientific Games (SGMS) Cut by $673,480 as Share Price Declined; Winfield Associates Decreased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $982,560 as Market Value Declined

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 61.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 33,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% . The hedge fund held 20,976 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $428,000, down from 54,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.61. About 223,917 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 12/04/2018 – Scientific Games to Showcase Latest Innovation, Technology and Enhanced Digital Offering at NIGA 2018; 15/03/2018 – Scientific Games Wins Two International Awards For Corporate Social Responsibility; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Barry Cottle as New Pres and CEO; 10/05/2018 – Scientific Games Showcases World’s Best Gaming Experiences at Global Gaming Expo Asia 2018 May 15-17 in Macau; 08/05/2018 – Inspired Announces Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports Offering With Pennsylvania Lottery And Scientific Games; 16/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES REPORTS LAUNCH OF NATIONAL LOTTERY OF KAZAKHST; 16/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Launch Of National Lottery Of Kazakhstan; 03/04/2018 – Symphony Solutions Announces Partnership with Scientific Games Digital; 16/04/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES STARTS SPORTSBOOK PRODUCT REVIEW SESSIONS W/NJ; 23/04/2018 – DJ Scientific Games Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGMS)

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 552 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58M, down from 7,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.34. About 1.39 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Amazon has partnered with a number of banks for a variety of financial products; 30/03/2018 – PoliticoPlaybook: Playbook scoop: Amazon slashes outside consultants; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion: Slicing and Dicing the Assortment; 28/05/2018 – Indian traders’ group files objection to Walmart-Flipkart deal; 24/04/2018 – Amazon: In-Car Delivery Available in 37 U.S. Cities, Surrounding Areas; 02/04/2018 – This Korean start-up could be the Amazon of South Korea; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building personal robots which will roll out next year; 15/04/2018 – Israel’s Partner in collaboration deal with Amazon Prime Video; 02/05/2018 – Both sides of the American political spectrum now have their sights set on Amazon; 05/05/2018 – Amazon unsuccessfully approached UK supermarket Waitrose in 2017 – Sunday Times

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritas Inv Mngmt (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.18% or 323 shares. First City Capital Inc reported 757 shares. Florida-based Jaffetilchin Prns has invested 0.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arizona State Retirement System holds 1.7% or 80,089 shares in its portfolio. Halbert Hargrove Russell stated it has 659 shares or 4.14% of all its holdings. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chickasaw Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,908 shares. Essex Investment Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7,457 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Milestone Grp Inc Inc stated it has 521 shares. Franklin reported 1.25 million shares. 232 are held by Alpha Windward Limited Company. Mcgowan Asset Mgmt stated it has 816 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Athena Capital Advisors Limited holds 0.15% or 422 shares in its portfolio. Waters Parkerson And Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al accumulated 5,819 shares.

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95M and $187.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Growth Index (IJK) by 1,623 shares to 21,627 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Short (SUB) by 2,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI).

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (Put) by 15,600 shares to 75,600 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (Call) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.12 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold SGMS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Amer Grp Incorporated Incorporated owns 144,862 shares. Principal Group reported 0% stake. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 56,874 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 99,698 shares. 12,598 are held by Essex Inv Management Limited Company. 10,869 were reported by Proshare Advisors Lc. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 874,380 shares. Cipher Cap LP owns 72,388 shares. Northern Tru Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 272,254 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). 169,874 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Numerixs Technology stated it has 37,528 shares. Tower Rech Capital Llc (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 635 shares.