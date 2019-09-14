Marathon Trading Investment Management Position in Facebook (FB) Increased by $2.00 Million; Park West Asset Management Upped Its Biolife Solutions (BLFS) Position by $5.18 Million

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Biolife Solutions Inc (BLFS) by 1577.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 323,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.00% . The hedge fund held 344,255 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.84 million, up from 20,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Biolife Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.68% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 63,489 shares traded. BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has risen 7.50% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLFS News: 08/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions Reaffirms Guidance for 2018 Operating Profit; 10/05/2018 – BioLife Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 26/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions and SAVSU Technologies to be Awarded Second Patent for Next Generation Cold Chain Technologies Designed for Cell and Gene Therapies; 26/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions and SAVSU Technologies to be Awarded Second Patent for Next Generation Cold Chain Technologies Designed for C; 10/05/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMING FULL-YEAR GAAP OPERATING PROFIT, WITH PROPORTIONAL INCREASES IN ADJUSTED EBITDA AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 09/04/2018 – Casdin Cap to Become Shareholder in BioLife Solutions; 02/04/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – SEES FY GAAP OPERATING PROFIT WITH PROPORTIONAL INCREASES IN ADJUSTED EBITDA AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 02/04/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE BETWEEN 62 PCT AND 64 PCT, UP FROM 61 PCT FOR 2017; 08/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions Expects to Achieve GAAP Operating Profitability for First Time in 2018; 09/04/2018 – Casdin Capital to Become Shareholder in BioLife Solutions

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 31.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 10,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 43,472 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.39 million, up from 33,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 9.81M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – Facebook employees say morale has improved after Zuckerberg talked to them; 10/04/2018 – Some of the biggest names in the business world have spoken out about Facebook’s policies; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Elon Musk deletes Facebook accounts for Tesla and SpaceX; 20/03/2018 – One consequence of multi-class shares is someone gets super-majority control/ voting rights. That’s the case with Facebook and Zuck. We predict this has – and will – continue to impede company’s ability to respond to crisis it’s in right now; 11/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) – Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Defends Facebook’s Value as Senators Question Apology; 21/03/2018 – Developer behind the app at the center of data scandal disputes Facebook’s story; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Wins Hedge Fund Popularity Contest in the First Quarter; 20/03/2018 – Malaysia says never hired British data firm at centre of scrutiny; 09/04/2018 – BUY FACEBOOK CALL SPREADS AHEAD OF ZUCKERBERG HEARINGS: WEEDEN

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “VUG, FB, GOOGL, GOOG: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Dating Yet Another Positive Catalyst – Live Trading News” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FB, AAPL, IBM – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) by 14,900 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $390,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (Put) by 15,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put).

