Marathon Trading Investment Management Position in Citigroup (C) Decreased by $1.48 Million; Riverbridge Partners Has Decreased Its Lennox International (LII) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lennox International Inc. (LII) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 8,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 103,225 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.39 million, down from 111,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Lennox International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $241.58. About 185,067 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 08/03/2018 – L.A. Creative Collective Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 16/03/2018 – Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 12/04/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Net $37.9M; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Separately Is in Process of Selling Real Estate in the Sydney Area Formerly Related to Its Business Operations There; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – RAISING ITS 2020 MARGIN TARGET FOR REFRIGERATION SEGMENT FROM 12-14% TO A NEW RANGE OF 14-16%; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 64C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 60C; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF AUSTRALIA AND ASIA BUSINESSES, COMPANY HAS SIGNED A BINDING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJER REF AB

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 57.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 21,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 15,459 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, down from 36,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Hires Bankers in Push to Boost Infrastructure Business; 12/04/2018 – CITI NAMES KOJIMA HEAD OF TREASURY & TRADE SOLUTIONS FOR JAPAN; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: FROTH IN OIL PRICE WILL COME OFF; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHAIRMAN O’NEILL SAYS CONSIDERED OPTIONS INCLUDE HAVING CEO MIKE CORBAT ALSO BE CHAIRMAN; 25/04/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC MDR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Corbat: 1Q Shows Strength, Balance Across Franchise; 08/05/2018 – C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC CJ.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 14/03/2018 – AUSTRIAN INVESTOR RENE BENKO ASKS CITI C.N AND BNP BNPP.PA TO ORGANISE SIGNA SPORTS STOCK MARKET LISTING; 10/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 08/05/2018 – Trump’s Ready to Impose Iran Sanctions, Says Citigroup’s Morse (Video)

More notable recent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lennox International, Inc. (LII) CEO Todd Bluedorn on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Lennox International’s (NYSE:LII) 192% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For April 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26,069 shares to 98,148 shares, valued at $5.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 287,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Health Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold LII shares while 116 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 26.46 million shares or 2.78% less from 27.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corp invested 0.03% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). First Allied Advisory Incorporated reported 1,071 shares. Brinker Capital invested 0.05% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). 80,382 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Pitcairn Co stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of reported 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Cambridge Investment Advsr accumulated 2,724 shares. D E Shaw & Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Renaissance Technologies has 0.01% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). National Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Parkside Bank & Tru reported 289 shares. Moreover, Wellington Management Group Llp has 0.1% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 1.68 million shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). 2,500 are owned by Numerixs Inv. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% or 5,840 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, up 31.99% or $0.87 from last year’s $2.72 per share. LII’s profit will be $139.03M for 16.82 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual earnings per share reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.01% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.77 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northpointe Limited Co has invested 2.25% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.69% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sol Capital Management Company owns 41,228 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Services has invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 1.77M are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.67% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The California-based Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity has invested 0.26% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 75,125 are held by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,267 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gfs Advisors Llc reported 11,470 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd reported 0.79% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Virtu Limited Liability Corp owns 15,746 shares. Lord Abbett stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Regentatlantic Lc has 0.58% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 122,526 shares.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Call) by 500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Call).