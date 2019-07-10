Marathon Trading Investment Management Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Lowered by $8.56 Million; As Nvidia (NVDA) Valuation Rose, One Capital Management Has Raised Position by $542,370

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 78.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 4,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,283 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, down from 6,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $29.24 during the last trading session, reaching $2017.54. About 2.83 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon barrel toward a warehouse arms race in India; 20/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 15/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 03/04/2018 – Trump jabs Amazon for a fourth time in a week, saying post office loses billions serving retailer; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: I was wrong on Google and Amazon, Jeff Bezos achieved a business ‘miracle’; 17/05/2018 – ABC 33-40: Sources: Amazon eyes 133 acres in Bessemer for new distribution center; 04/04/2018 – As Amazon and other retailers move sales online, demand for warehouse space is skyrocketing and supply is still limited; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 14/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company:

One Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, up from 12,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $160.52. About 6.56M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Sees 2Q Rev $3.10B, Plus or Minus 2; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36M and $562.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,403 shares to 20,779 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 18,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,280 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 95.53 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abb Ltd (Put) by 25,800 shares to 74,800 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 18,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Put).

