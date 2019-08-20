Marathon Trading Investment Management Lowered Its Jd Com (JD) Stake by $515,040; Share Price Declined; Vr Advisory Services LTD Has Lowered Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) Holding by $2.12 Million; Market Value Rose

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) by 88.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 265,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The institutional investor held 33,157 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282,000, down from 298,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.75. About 468,958 shares traded or 59.35% up from the average. Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has risen 31.76% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VLRS News: 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrdes Controladora Mabe To ‘BBB-‘ Frm ‘BB+’; Outlk Stb; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin:Qualitas Controladora Rtgs Unaffctd On Anncment; 27/03/2018 S&P REVISES CONTROLADORA MABE, S.A. DE C.V. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 51.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 17,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 16,226 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 33,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.46. About 7.83 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln, valuation set to double; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is looking to raise about $1.9 billion in fresh equity; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – JD.com misses profit estimates with costs rising sharply; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com lead $437m investment in LeEco unit; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Rev $16B; 27/04/2018 – JD.com, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands; 18/04/2018 – LESHI 300104.SZ SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT RECEIVES INVESTMENTS FROM INVESTORS SUCH AS COMPANIES RELATED TO JD.COM, SUNING AND TCL

Analysts await Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. VLRS’s profit will be $32.89 million for 6.63 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.00% EPS growth.

