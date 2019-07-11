Marathon Trading Investment Management Lowered Its Holding in General Electric Co (GE) by $22.23 Million as Market Value Rose; Lakewood Capital Management LP Upped Holding in Fedex (FDX)

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 2.47 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 281,749 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 2.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 17.10 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital to acquire a GE Healthcare unit for $1 billion; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 22/03/2018 – REG-GROUPE EUROTUNNEL SE Eurotunnel and GE Partner to Increase Traffic in Channel Tunnel; 11/04/2018 – GE FRENCH UNIONS CALL FOR NEW EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT W/ GOVT: AFP; 06/03/2018 – Port of Long Beach Launches Data-Sharing Project with GE Transportation to Improve Cargo Flow Efficiencies Amid Record Volumes; 12/03/2018 – GE’s Asset Sales Appear to Advance but Hurdles Remain; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR ADJ EPS, FCF; 24/05/2018 – GE SHARES UP 2.7 PCT; CNBC, CITING SOURCES, REPORTS GE DOES NOT PLAN TO CUT DIVIDEND; 05/03/2018 – GE Readies Durability Fix for 500 Engines on Upgraded 737, A320; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 955,200 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173.28 million, up from 943,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $162.85. About 1.32 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 26/04/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Pinched by Retail Shift During Holidays; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 12/04/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Names Hannah Elliott as New Juror; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX EXPANDING E-COMMERCE CAPABILITIES WITH PURCHASE OF P2P; 15/05/2018 – The Morning Download: FedEx CIO Says Blockchain Poised to Remake Corporate Logistics; 21/03/2018 – KVUE News: Sources tell @tplohetski the investigation against the suspect strengthened after the suspect’s trip to the FedEx s; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS ADDING 500 FEDEX OFFICE LOCATIONS INSIDE WALMART STORES WITHIN TWO YEARS

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Partners Lc owns 13,223 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Savant Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 29,127 shares. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 220,135 shares. Cadence Bank Na stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Wesbanco Bank reported 852,347 shares stake. Susquehanna Intll Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 26.14M shares. Moreover, Mathes has 0.26% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Spc Fincl, Maryland-based fund reported 28,275 shares. Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.29% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Benin Mgmt Corp owns 63,012 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Roosevelt Investment Gru Incorporated reported 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). The North Dakota-based Bell Bankshares has invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Btr holds 10,375 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 318,071 shares. Advisors Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.17% or 942,155 shares.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 21.17 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) by 14,500 shares to 60,800 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Call) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Tal Education Group (Put).

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 20,000 shares to 191,298 shares, valued at $45.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 280,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.79 million shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).