Marathon Trading Investment Management Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $12.85 Million; Itron (ITRI) Stock Value Rose While Foundry Partners Has Cut Its Holding

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 74.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 65,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 22,095 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.37 million, down from 87,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $989.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $218.96. About 35.77M shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Tim Cook says Apple has been fortunate to be invited into classrooms all over the world. “They inspire us to create even better products” to help them unlock creative genius. #AppleEDUchat; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million Jury Award from Samsung in iPhone Patent Battle; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 21/05/2018 – Buffett Bailed Out By Apple as Coke and Wells Lose: Markets Live; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on an iPhone with a curved screen and touchless gesture control; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple is planning to introduce new low-cost iPads and education software – Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – Apple is potentially broadening its reach in the classroom:; 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by Others, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 03/05/2018 – The Big Apple’s dynamism and diverse industry base has helped fuel growth and make it a magnet for entrepreneurs

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 21.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 53,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The institutional investor held 191,596 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.99M, down from 245,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $72.38. About 267,195 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid; 08/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light Expands Work with ltron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 22/05/2018 – ltron to Provide Nationwide Smart Grid Solution for Jamaica; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and ltron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q REV. $607.2M, EST. $572.6M; 04/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN ENERGY SIGNS CONTRACT WITH ITRON TO MODERNIZE ENER; 11/05/2018 – ltron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC SAYS ANTICIPATED THAT THE QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q WILL BE FILED ON OR BEFORE MAY 15; 28/03/2018 – Itron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 24 investors sold ITRI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 33.66 million shares or 3.97% less from 35.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al has 0.04% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Cwh Cap Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Wells Fargo And Co Mn has 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 19,564 shares. Kbc Group Nv owns 380,274 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Limited Com accumulated 13,567 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited has 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 52,983 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Metropolitan Life Insurance Com owns 10,950 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Axa holds 0.01% or 20,827 shares in its portfolio. First Advsr LP reported 0.05% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 31,612 shares. Sei Invs invested 0.04% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 29,606 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Fincl Bank stated it has 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Numerixs Invest Tech has 0.01% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 600 shares.

Analysts await Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, down 40.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.13 per share. ITRI’s profit will be $26.78 million for 27.01 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Itron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Itron Initiates Leadership Succession – Business Wire” published on January 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Itron to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on Aug. 5, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Itron, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ITRI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tegna Inc by 96,703 shares to 978,221 shares, valued at $14.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Geo Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 22,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,457 shares, and has risen its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Com (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Since April 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $18.24 million activity.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) by 6,100 shares to 13,600 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanofi (Call) by 42,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy Corp (Put).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple’s Streaming Strategy Is The Ultimate Magic Trick – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Best Sector ETFs For October: A Good Time For Tech – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Apple, Marathon Petroleum And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) poised to report huge growth in App Store sales – Live Trading News” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The 5 Greatest Investments of Warren Buffett – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 30, 2019.