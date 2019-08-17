Marathon Trading Investment Management Lowered By $813,006 Its Celgene (CELG) Holding; Financial Institutions (FISI)’s Sentiment Is 1.66

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 44.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 8,649 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc holds 10,807 shares with $1.02 million value, down from 19,456 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $67.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $94.74. About 2.33 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 02/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SMITH’S PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES WILL BE ASSUMED BY CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER MARK J. ALLES; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS & CELGENE EXPAND BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY PACT; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE $100M UPFRONT, $50M INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in the United States; 20/03/2018 – Prothena, Celgene Collaboration Focuses on Preclinical Programs Targeting Proteins Implicated in Neurodegenerative Diseases; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in

Financial Institutions Inc (FISI) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.46, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 58 funds increased or opened new positions, while 35 cut down and sold positions in Financial Institutions Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 10.35 million shares, up from 10.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Financial Institutions Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 31 Increased: 42 New Position: 16.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased Qualcomm Inc (Call) stake by 20,000 shares to 50,000 valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1. It also upped Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Put) stake by 65,700 shares and now owns 69,300 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $95 lowest target. $100.20’s average target is 5.76% above currents $94.74 stock price. Celgene had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) rating on Monday, June 24. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $103 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) rating on Thursday, February 28. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $100 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Monday, June 24. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bangor Bancorp has invested 0.04% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Nuwave Management Ltd Llc stated it has 84 shares. Baldwin Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 20,335 shares stake. Leuthold Group Lc reported 36,821 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corp owns 676,760 shares. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Ltd holds 169,139 shares. Whittier Trust Com invested in 0.17% or 57,848 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation holds 639,230 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk has 0.18% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 547,072 shares. Stifel Finance Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 1.10 million shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset reported 2,346 shares. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh has invested 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). California State Teachers Retirement reported 1.17 million shares. Sit Inv Associates Inc reported 32,085 shares stake.

The stock increased 2.88% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $29.61. About 52,373 shares traded or 54.97% up from the average. Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) has declined 4.53% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.53% the S&P500. Some Historical FISI News: 08/05/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS INC- UPON CLOSING OF ACQUISITION, HNP WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Financial Institutions, Inc. $FISI Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share; 30/04/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Retirement of CFO Kevin B. Klotzbach; 16/05/2018 – Financial Institutions at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 28/03/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Raises Dividend to 24c; 08/05/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire HNP Capital, LLC, A Leading Rochester Wealth Management Firm; 26/04/2018 – Financial Institutions 1Q EPS 56c; 08/05/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS TO BUY HNP CAPITAL; 08/05/2018 – Financial Institutions Sees Transaction Closing On or About June 1

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company has market cap of $473.60 million. It operates in two divisions, Banking and Non-Banking. It has a 11.94 P/E ratio. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations.