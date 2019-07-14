Marathon Trading Investment Management Lifted Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake By $4.92 Million; Bbt Capital Management Has Cut Perficient (PRFT) Position

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 2332.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc acquired 86,307 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock rose 67.20%. The Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc holds 90,007 shares with $5.13 million value, up from 3,700 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $91.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $74.9. About 7.08 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC. HAS BEGUN CUTTING JOBS AS PART OF THE CHIPMAKER’S PROMISE TO INVESTORS TO REDUCE COSTS BY $1 BILLION – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm to depose Apple services chief Eddy Cue; 17/03/2018 – blacq: FTC set to make second request on Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm: sources (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade; 14/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO HAVE RESUMED REVIEW OF QUALCOMM’S NXP DEAL; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Holder T. Rowe Price Said to Have Voted Broadcom Slate; 26/03/2018 – Finland’s Hatch plans Netflix-style streaming for mobile games; 17/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. strike on China’s ZTE another blow for Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – US turns up heat on Broadcom over relocation aspect of Qualcomm battle

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased Perficient Inc (PRFT) stake by 69.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 22,853 shares as Perficient Inc (PRFT)’s stock rose 16.74%. The Bbt Capital Management Llc holds 10,032 shares with $275,000 value, down from 32,885 last quarter. Perficient Inc now has $1.16B valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $35.1. About 213,812 shares traded. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has risen 26.65% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IMMEDIATELY; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Net $4.93M; 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT BUYS SOUTHPORT SERVICES GROUP; 19/04/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital B2B Commerce Solutions at Magento Imagine 2018; 23/03/2018 Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – PRFT SEES FY REV. $485.0M TO $510.0M, EST. $492.0M (2 EST.); 18/04/2018 – Perficient to Showcase End-to-End Business Optimization Solutions During COLLABORATE 18; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Narrows 2018 View To EPS 67c-EPS 79c; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Raises 2018 View To Rev $485M-$510M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold PRFT shares while 70 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 27.87 million shares or 4.54% less from 29.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Company owns 10,399 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) for 82,597 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 11,700 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,386 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0% or 33,700 shares in its portfolio. Oak Associates Oh holds 0.05% or 29,165 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 100,199 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. White Pine Limited Liability invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Blackrock stated it has 4.95 million shares. American Grp Inc holds 0% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) or 24,524 shares. Assetmark Incorporated holds 3 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares invested 0% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Millrace Asset Grp holds 2.1% or 91,042 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Invest Board reported 30,540 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 31.03% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.29 per share. PRFT’s profit will be $12.52 million for 23.09 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Perficient, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Perficient had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Nomura. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy”. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Maxim Group.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $24,848 activity. The insider Wimberly Gary bought 861 shares worth $24,848.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.17% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 7,015 shares. Nelson Roberts Lc reported 1.21% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Manchester Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 0.19% or 26,432 shares. Minneapolis Port Mgmt Grp invested in 3.23% or 408,234 shares. Moreover, Montag & Caldwell Ltd has 1.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Stearns Fincl Svcs Grp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Oakworth Capital has 0.09% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cleararc Capital has 0.31% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 29,350 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru reported 6,416 shares. New England Private Wealth Limited Liability Company invested in 0.18% or 12,072 shares. Colrain Capital Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 59,140 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Mngmt stated it has 157,666 shares or 4% of all its holdings. Lpl Limited Company reported 488,354 shares. Insight 2811 has invested 0.55% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased Micron Technology Inc (Put) stake by 8,900 shares to 62,000 valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced United States Oil Fund Lp (USO) stake by 38,294 shares and now owns 11,871 shares. Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) was reduced too.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity. 40,000 shares valued at $2.03M were sold by THOMPSON JAMES H on Monday, February 11.

