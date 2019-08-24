Marathon Trading Investment Management Lifted Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Holding; Shorts at Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Lowered By 0.97%

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) stake by 182.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc acquired 92,743 shares as Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB)’s stock rose 7.27%. The Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc holds 143,473 shares with $1.26M value, up from 50,730 last quarter. Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa now has $73.72B valuation. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 36.49M shares traded or 108.22% up from the average. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 04/04/2018 – GALICIA, CITI, BAPRO, HSBC, ITAU TO SELL BUENOS AIRES 7-YR BOND; 10/05/2018 – CREDITORS LEAD EFFORT TO SELL COMMUTER RAIL UNIT AFTER TALKS BETWEEN ODEBRECHT AND MUBADALA DID NOT REACH AGREEMENT; 14/03/2018 – Brazil watchdog approves ltaú-XP deal, demands no asset sales; 05/03/2018 BRF REMOVED FROM ITAU BBA’S EQUITY BUY LIST; IOCHPE ADDED; 13/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities edge lower after Tillerson exit; 19/03/2018 – COMAFI HIRES SARANITI FOR HEAD OF WHOLESALE BANKING FROM ITAU; 22/03/2018 – Brazil antitrust watchdog to investigate Brazilian banks on fintech complaint; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA is arranging a $6 bln loan for Petrobras Unit bid- Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – ltau Unibanco- Conference call Invitation; 14/03/2018 – ITAU-XP DEAL NEEDS MORE RIGOROUS EVALUATION: BRAZIL CADE MEMBER

Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) had a decrease of 0.97% in short interest. AZN’s SI was 11.86M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.97% from 11.97M shares previously. With 3.68 million avg volume, 3 days are for Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN)’s short sellers to cover AZN’s short positions. The SI to Astrazeneca Plc’s float is 0.47%. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 3.74 million shares traded or 24.19% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 01/05/2018 – Thornburg International Growth Adds AstraZeneca; 07/05/2018 – Adviser urges investors to revolt over AstraZeneca bonuses; 24/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – ASTRAZENECA REPORTS RESULTS FROM ARCTIC TRIAL IN THIRD-LINE NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB); 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Negative Results From Phase 3 Trial of Imfinzi and Tremelimumab; 05/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – BOARD ALSO BELIEVES IT WOULD BE IN BEST INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS FOR HIM TO SERVE FOR ONE FURTHER YEAR, DURING A PERIOD OF BOARD CHANGES; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Has Met Its Second of Two Primary Endpoints; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN.L CEO SAYS MORE CONSOLIDATION IN DRUG INDUSTRY POSSIBLE; 13/03/2018 – Avillion Signs Co-Development Agreement with Pearl Therapeutics Inc. (part of AstraZeneca) to Conduct Clinical Development of PT027 in Asthma

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, makes, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, infection, gastrointestinal, and neuroscience diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $114.43 billion. The Company’s marketed products comprise Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Faslodex, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Imdur, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases. It has a 52.08 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise Accolate, Bevespi Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules, Bricanyl Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Eklira Genuair/Tudorza Pressair, Oxis Turbuhaler, Pulmicort Turbuhaler/Pulmicort Flexhaler, Pulmicort Respules, Symbicort pMDI, and Symbicort Turbuhaler for respiratory diseases; Fluenz Tetra/FluMist Quadrivalent and Synagis for infection diseases; Movantik/Moventig, Seroquel IR, Seroquel XR, Vimovo1, and Zomig for neuroscience diseases; and Losec/Prilosec and Nexium for gastrointestinal diseases.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased Micron Technology Inc (Call) stake by 58,400 shares to 9,000 valued at $372,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Facebook Inc (Put) stake by 57,700 shares and now owns 83,500 shares. Apple Inc (Call) was reduced too.

