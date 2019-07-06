Marathon Trading Investment Management Increases Stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB); Brandywine Global Investment Management Increases Position in Leggett & Platt (LEG)

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 182.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 92,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 143,473 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 50,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.74B market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $9.72. About 19.21 million shares traded or 5.19% up from the average. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has declined 5.97% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 18/04/2018 – Itau Unibanco – Conference call Invitation; 10/05/2018 – SECOND GROUP, RTM BRASIL, PRESENTED BID FOR SUPERVIA; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht makes progress in bank talks as bond deadline nears; 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q RECURRING NET R$6.42B, EST. R$6.37B; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 14/03/2018 – ITAU CEO: LATAM FACES RECENT FOREIGN TRADE CHALLENGES; 12/04/2018 – Itau Unibanco- Conference call Invitation; 08/03/2018 – ITAU SEES CHILE 2018 GDP GROWTH AT 3.6%: REPORT; 14/03/2018 – ITAU-XP DEAL NEEDS MORE RIGOROUS EVALUATION: BRAZIL CADE MEMBER; 14/03/2018 – ITAU, XP PRESENTED PROPOSALS TO MITIGATE RISKS: CADE’S MEMBER

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 9,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 104,062 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, up from 94,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $38.9. About 504,778 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 9.63% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alps Etf Tr (Put) by 119,800 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (Put) by 599,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,100 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

