Marathon Trading Investment Management Increases Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS); As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Perigon Wealth Management Has Boosted Holding

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 304.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 33,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 44,735 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, up from 11,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.94% or $7.01 during the last trading session, reaching $134.86. About 28.60 million shares traded or 213.08% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 27.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 915 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 3,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $331.38. About 4.09M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR FIGHTER JETS; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed: Boeing Could Finally Find Role In F-35 Program; 23/03/2018 – Boeing says it won’t appeal a trade ruling on Bombardier; 10/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER COMMERCIAL AVIATION DEAL DELAYED BY TALKS OVER HOW TO BREAK UP BRAZILIAN PLANEMAKER; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Sale Is Expected to Close by 3Q18; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO HAVE NO CHANGE TO CO.’S 2018 GUIDANCE; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SEES 5 PCT OF 2018 DELIVERIES FINANCED BY INSURANCE INDUSTRY THIS YEAR, UP FROM 2 PCT IN 2017; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – WILL CONTINUE TO GIVE FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, OTHER SERVICES TO CANADIAN AIR FORCE’S 15 CH-147F CHINOOKS FLEET THROUGH 2023; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING & SIAEC CONFIRMED COMPLETION OF DEALS & PROCESSES NECESSARY TO FULLY ENABLE BAPAS JV; 05/03/2018 – Boeing exec rules out reviving 767 passenger jet

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What Wall Street Is Saying About Disney+ – Benzinga” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney -5.4% as theme park attendance down – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) by 1.00M shares to 32,500 shares, valued at $9.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (Call) by 193,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,800 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa accumulated 845,258 shares. Fiduciary Inc Wi holds 0% or 2,162 shares. Brinker Capital has invested 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Illinois-based Advisory Rech has invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Virginia-based Wills Fincl Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 1.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aurora Invest Counsel reported 1.39% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Olstein LP holds 1.62% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 88,500 shares. Patten And Patten Tn holds 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 23,063 shares. Provident Investment Mgmt accumulated 216,910 shares or 3.95% of the stock. Hightower Lta stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Coastline Company holds 0.71% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 43,015 shares. Allstate Corporation reported 0.49% stake. 251,358 are held by St James Invest Limited Liability Company. Lvm Cap Management Limited Mi holds 2.39% or 93,765 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Hapoalim Bm invested in 1.07% or 11,733 shares. Omers Administration reported 185,215 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability invested in 0.09% or 726 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 4,692 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Ifrah Financial Inc reported 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Paragon Capital Management Ltd, a Colorado-based fund reported 2,023 shares. Paradigm Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 14,588 shares or 2.11% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Cap Advsrs Lp has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Reik & Com Limited Liability holds 2,960 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Communications Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gw Henssler & Assoc invested in 2,484 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Copeland Capital Mgmt Lc holds 11,251 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Moreover, Torray Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.15% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,729 shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Lc owns 2,152 shares. 66,965 were reported by Shell Asset Management.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” published on August 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst Explains Why Boeing’s $4.9B Charge Announcement Is Encouraging – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Boeing Bags Massive U.S. Navy Drone Contract – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing’s $5B Charge Confirms My ‘End-Game’ Call; Buy – Chewy, CrowdStrike, Texas Instruments – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,880 shares to 45,482 shares, valued at $5.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 2,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,479 shares, and cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $9.92 million activity. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was made by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of stock. On Friday, February 8 the insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13.