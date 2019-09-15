Marathon Trading Investment Management Increases Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC); As Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Share Value Declined, Fir Tree Has Upped by $32.44 Million Its Position

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 270.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 37,678 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, up from 10,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 25.14M shares traded or 27.49% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – Rep. Hensarling Says Wells Fargo Needs to Be Held Accountable (Video); 07/05/2018 – Navistar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Risk-Management Leaders Are Said to Leave in Revamp; 07/05/2018 – Triton Internat/Bermuda at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Names JPMorgan’s Amanda Norton as Chief Risk Officer; 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Mitchem Sees No ‘Wholesale Shift’ from Equities (Video); 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N EXPECTS $4 BILLION IN EXPENSE REDUCTIONS BY END OF 2019 – INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Nestle, Facebook and Wells Fargo Made Biggest Negative Contribution; 12/03/2018 – FOX 46 Charlotte: EXCLUSIVE: Information Technology contractors at Wells Fargo are being furloughed as the bank looks to trim; 14/05/2018 – For some consumers taken advantage of by Wells Fargo, today is the last day to decline a slice of a big class-action settlement pie

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 232.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 2.90 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.96 million, up from 871,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.98. About 4.78 million shares traded or 121.69% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.02% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Amalgamated Financial Bank accumulated 37,700 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 23,284 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Cap Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.09% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 600,383 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Com invested in 0% or 325 shares. Botty Ltd Co holds 25,025 shares. Kennedy Capital holds 0.22% or 551,976 shares. Westpac Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Eqis Mngmt Inc owns 12,664 shares. D E Shaw And owns 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 36,810 shares. Investec Asset Management holds 0.52% or 8.07M shares. Deprince Race & Zollo accumulated 1.74M shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 40,560 shares. Kirr Marbach Com Ltd Liability Corp In reported 564,977 shares.

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Novelion Therapeutics Announces US Court Confirmation of Aegerion Bankruptcy Case, Update on Nasdaq Delisting and Date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ride Square Stock to the Top as the World Goes Cashless – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Where Will AK Steel Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Departure of Nissan’s Saikawa hastened by independent directors – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Trump’s Middle East envoy Greenblatt to resign after plan released – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Fir Tree Inc, which manages about $18.45 billion and $999.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Acquisition Corp by 30,042 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $18.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 854,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 668,983 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. $146,294 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) was bought by Halkyard Jonathan S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ipg Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 9,282 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 22,324 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 188,372 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd reported 1.97% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Principal Fin Group reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 19,639 are held by Park Natl Corporation Oh. Consulta Ltd stated it has 6.24% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 18,444 shares. Fragasso Gru holds 57,203 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Com stated it has 151,854 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. C Worldwide Grp A S has invested 3.34% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Benedict holds 0.1% or 4,880 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 540,457 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Firefly Value Prtn Ltd Partnership owns 1.12M shares for 6.23% of their portfolio. Icon Advisers invested in 19,000 shares.