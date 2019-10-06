Marathon Trading Investment Management Increases Holding in Weibo (WB); As Yy (YY) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Ward Ferry Management LTD Lowered Its Stake

Ward Ferry Management Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd sold 149,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.80M, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $57.44. About 278,548 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 141.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 7,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The hedge fund held 12,575 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $548,000, up from 5,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $47.57. About 2.15M shares traded or 3.15% up from the average. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Credit Suisse moves bulish on Weibo – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Best Stocks That Crushed It This Earnings Season – Investorplace.com” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Weibo Corporation (WB) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 10/04: (AVYA) (RNG) (SRPT) Higher; (ABUX) (ASNA) (HPQ) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Google could buy Firework app – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold WB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 44.98 million shares or 2.67% more from 43.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 430,399 shares. Fmr Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 794 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldg Plc has invested 0.06% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Lakewood Capital Mgmt LP accumulated 0.11% or 80,000 shares. Harding Loevner Lp holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 1.47 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.15 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com stated it has 929,762 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Grp Inc has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 411 shares. Serv Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 77 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp owns 1.36 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Oaktree Management Lp holds 531,918 shares. 16,850 were accumulated by Aviva Public Ltd Com. 6,300 are held by Annex Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB).

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 13,217 shares to 5,118 shares, valued at $956,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 86,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,321 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put).

Ward Ferry Management Ltd, which manages about $972.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Puxin Ltd by 934,600 shares to 2.44M shares, valued at $15.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $56.73M for 19.67 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.