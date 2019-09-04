Marathon Trading Investment Management Increases Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS); Meritor (MTOR) Holder Glenview Capital Management Has Trimmed Position as Valuation Rose

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Meritor Inc (MTOR) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 7.70M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.68M, down from 8.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Meritor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.77. About 74,968 shares traded. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has risen 26.89% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 30/04/2018 – Meritor® Announces Two Axles for Extreme Off-Highway Applications; 12/03/2018 – Meritor: Kevin Nowlan Named President, Trailer and Components; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.74, REV VIEW $3.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Meritor Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.85; 12/03/2018 – Meritor Announces Executive Appointments; 30/04/2018 – MERITOR BUYS AA GEAR & MANUFACTURING, NO TERMS; 23/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Appoints Aziz S. Aghili to Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – MERITOR BUYS AA GEAR & MANUFACTURING; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.70 TO $2.85 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Straight Gain

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 296.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 34,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 45,643 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.76 million, up from 11,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $201.41. About 587,856 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/03/2018 – CFA Society NY: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS MEAN BONUS GAP FOR GOLDMAN SACHS (UK) SVC LTD OF 32.5 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Loses its `Queen of Commodities’ Marking End of an Era; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Germany’s Goldman hire prompts fear of banks’ renewed influence; 09/03/2018 – Banking analyst Dick Bove calls possible Blankfein exit from Goldman ‘wonderful’ news; 04/05/2018 – Ex-Trump aide Dina Powell will join Goldman Sachs’ most powerful division; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO SAYS NO SHARE REPURCHASES SEEN FOR SECOND QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – Derivatives, Cash Products Boost Goldman Equity Revenue: TOPLive; 17/04/2018 – Wall St extends rally after Goldman earnings beat forecasts; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Upgrades Icahn’s CVR Refining As Midland Spreads Crash

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc (Put) by 20,300 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) by 16,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr (Put).

Analysts await Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 17.07% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.82 per share. MTOR’s profit will be $54.62 million for 6.17 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Meritor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.33% negative EPS growth.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $42,000 activity.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.14M shares to 3.24M shares, valued at $286.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 87,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Endo Intl Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP).