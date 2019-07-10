Marathon Trading Investment Management Increases Holding in Citigroup (C); As Magna Intl (MGA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Rr Partners LP Trimmed Holding by $1.01 Million

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 21,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.19 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.77. About 803,123 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: NAFTA MUST BE COMPETITIVE OR AUTOMAKERS WILL LEAVE; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 10/05/2018 – Red Tape in New Nafta Could Drive Automakers Away, Magna Warns; 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers; 28/03/2018 – Magna Posts 2017 Annual Report; 26/04/2018 – Magna and BHAP Create Joint Venture to Supply Door Modules to Automakers in China; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Sales $40.9B-$43.1B; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MLN IN LYFT

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 490.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 30,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,623 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $71.13. About 10.98 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – BNN: SoFi Is Said to Plan Credit Card With Help From Former Citi Exec; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP NET CREDIT LOSSES $1.87 BLN VS $1.71 BLN; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP IS NO LONGER `TOO-BIG-TO-ENGAGE,’ WELLS FARGO SAYS; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – SGD 100 MLN REDEMPTION OF 3.50% FIXED RATE / FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE APRIL 2020; 30/03/2018 – Citigroup to Buy Thai Personal Loans, Credit Cards From Tisco; 25/04/2018 – Beach Energy Target Cut 4.2% to A$1.14/Share by Citi; 29/05/2018 – CITI MAY OFFER MILES, REWARDS ON CHECKING, SAVINGS ACCOUNTS; 06/04/2018 – MARKS & SPENCER MKS.L ALSO DOWN 2.4 PCT AFTER CITI DOWNGRADES TO “NEUTRAL”; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Banking Rev $4.82B; 20/04/2018 – Yorktown selling Egypt oil business Merlon

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 7,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 803,737 are owned by Mackay Shields Llc. Proshare Advsrs Limited Co invested in 0.26% or 692,011 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 266,285 shares. Susquehanna Llp accumulated 3.63M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Axa, France-based fund reported 873,728 shares. Guyasuta Advsr invested in 0.11% or 15,830 shares. 181,375 were accumulated by Edgar Lomax Va. Gmt Capital holds 1.61% or 781,335 shares in its portfolio. Veritable LP holds 67,816 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Pictet Savings Bank And Trust reported 18,739 shares. 2,719 were reported by Shelton Cap Management. Cambridge Company reported 0.02% stake. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Company invested in 0.31% or 13,420 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Co holds 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 4,981 shares. Gfs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 12,470 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $854.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put) by 51,700 shares to 51,800 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) by 93,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,500 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (Call).

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 4.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.67 per share. MGA’s profit will be $512.81 million for 7.31 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual EPS reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.84% negative EPS growth.

