Marathon Trading Investment Management Increased El Pollo Loco Hldgs (LOCO) Stake by $3.34 Million; Mixt (MIXT) Holding Has Increased by Ack Asset Management Llc

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc (LOCO) by 572.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 257,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.94% . The hedge fund held 302,212 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 44,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $10.72. About 503,720 shares traded or 23.93% up from the average. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) has declined 15.54% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LOCO News: 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO SEES FY PROFORMA EPS 68C TO 73C, EST. 73C; 03/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 1Q Rev $105.8M; 09/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Releases Social Video Series as Part of `Road to Authenticity’ Campaign; 03/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 1Q EPS 6c; 03/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 24/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco to Participate in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 19/04/2018 – El Pollo Loco, Inc. Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Kingwood, TX; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO 4Q PROFORMA EPS 11C, EST. 10C; 19/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Continues Expansion, Opens First Restaurant in Louisiana

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mixt (MIXT) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 70,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.42% . The hedge fund held 700,400 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41B, up from 630,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mixt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $318.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.54. About 84,734 shares traded or 3.97% up from the average. MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) has declined 12.26% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MIXT News: 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q Net $5.43M; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R374 MLN AN INCREASE OF 19.4% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q EPS 1c; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – FY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R1,435 MLN UP 19% YEAR OVER YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – FY OPERATING PROFIT OF R215 MLN UP 56% YEAR OVER YEAR; 09/05/2018 – MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPIs all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 09/05/2018 MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPls all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q Rev $38.4M; 10/05/2018 – Correct: MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Adjusted Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $361.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vrrm by 830,436 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $7.36 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atsg (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 375,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 850,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ens (NYSE:ENS).

