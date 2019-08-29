Marathon Trading Investment Management Holding in Micron Technology (MU) Has Trimmed by $1.60 Million as Shares Rose; Financial Architects Position In Cisco Sys (CSCO) Was Has Raised

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 61.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 39,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 24,059 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $994,000, down from 63,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $44.28. About 5.92 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3073.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 15,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 15,869 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $857,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.29. About 3.60 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EZM) by 8,583 shares to 117,643 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (Call) (NYSE:MRK) by 21,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (Call) (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability Com has 0.71% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 206,557 shares. Advisors Limited has invested 1.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 9,175 are held by First Finance Corp In. Willis Counsel reported 740,738 shares. King Wealth invested 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel stated it has 8,865 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Florida-based Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.67% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hemenway Trust Communications Limited Liability Corporation holds 97,706 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Renaissance Investment Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 34,175 were reported by Willingdon Wealth Mngmt. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 15,302 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has 0.29% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dakota Wealth Mgmt reported 0.62% stake. Forbes J M & Communication Llp reported 2.55% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.72% or 26,390 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has 1.69 million shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,636 shares. Cornerstone Inc invested in 1,133 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer National Registered Advisor Inc holds 0.2% or 8,525 shares. Roundview Cap Limited Liability Corp, New Jersey-based fund reported 8,476 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 466,290 shares. Prelude Ltd Liability Co accumulated 100,500 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated holds 60,373 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). United Asset Strategies Inc stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability Corp holds 3.82% or 373,362 shares. Maverick Ltd invested in 131,190 shares. Nomura Holdings Inc reported 0.35% stake. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Snap Inc by 102,628 shares to 407,680 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (Call) by 22,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Jd Com Inc (Put).