Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Upped Its Stake in Citigroup (C) by $1.89 Million as Stock Value Rose; Hutchinson Capital Management Has Decreased Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) Holding as Market Value Declined

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 373,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 241,543 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, down from 615,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Mosaic Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $22.6. About 4.80 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 490.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 30,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 36,623 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.60 million shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional Investor’s All-; 21/03/2018 – KUSHNER’S N.J. TRUMP TOWER GOT $200 MILLION LOAN FROM CITIGROUP; 15/03/2018 – Citi launches a Facebook Messenger ‘chatbot’; 30/03/2018 – Citigroup to Buy Thai Personal Loans, Credit Cards From Tisco; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 29/05/2018 – CITI BRANDED CARD REVENUE HAS SLOWED, EXPECT 2% GROWTH IN ’18; 06/03/2018 – CITI FICC, EQUITIES REVENUE UP LOW- TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS IN 1Q; 11/04/2018 – Capital Area Asset Builders, the District of Columbia, and Citi Community Development Announce Final Push for Eligible Working; 21/05/2018 – CITI – CITI WILL PAY SEARS $425 MLN ($400 MLN OF WHICH HAS BEEN RECEIVED) UPON ENTRY INTO AMENDMENT OF DEAL; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER IN EUROPE

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $173,872 activity. Freeland Clint bought 4,250 shares worth $100,300. $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by Koenig Emery N. on Friday, May 10.

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86 million and $332.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 8,762 shares to 91,786 shares, valued at $7.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $348,343 activity. The insider Whitaker Michael sold $442,708.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (Put) by 599,700 shares to 15,100 shares, valued at $496,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,039 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

