Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $27.07 Million as Market Value Rose; Portland Investment Counsel Has Increased Position in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by $4.56 Million

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 83.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 163,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 33,070 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51 million, down from 196,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $539.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – RowOne® Partners with Netsertive to Increase Sales and Visibility through Social Media Engagement; 18/04/2018 – Facebook makes changes to comply with a strict new EU privacy law – and US users will see them too; 30/04/2018 – Jillian D’Onfro: Whoa – sources telling @lizzadwoskin that WhatsApp cofounder Jan Koum will soon leave Facebook (giving up his; 22/05/2018 – Facebook face-off: EU gets little news from Zuckerberg; 27/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Reports in the US say Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress, after refusing an; 19/03/2018 – France to get tougher on social media hate speech – PM; 21/03/2018 – Red Deer Advocate: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 27/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WHISTLEBLOWER SAYS AGGREGATE IQ HAD ACCESS TO FACEBOOK DATA AT CENTRE OF PRIVACY DISPUTE; 24/05/2018 – Facebook will ask users outside of Europe to review their privacy settings, too. Via @KurtWagner8:; 11/04/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO says his own personal data was sold to third parties

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1245.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 99,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 106,999 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, up from 7,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 1.68M shares traded or 22.00% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 07/03/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 4Q EPS C$0.30; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT, OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Have An Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest in Link Over Time; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q EPS 84c; 02/05/2018 – Mall Owner GGP Had No Rival Bids Before Reaching Brookfield Deal; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS SAYS BROOKFIELD WILL ACQUIRE A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct); 27/03/2018 – Mall Mergers Accelerate With Brookfield’s GGP Buyout (Video)

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.36 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 86,307 shares to 90,007 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tal Education Group (Call) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).