Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Trimmed By $1.48 Million Its Citigroup (C) Position; Penn Capital Management Co Lowered By $3.44 Million Its Webster Finl Conn (WBS) Holding

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased Webster Finl Corp Conn (WBS) stake by 65.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 73,151 shares as Webster Finl Corp Conn (WBS)’s stock declined 2.54%. The Penn Capital Management Co Inc holds 38,905 shares with $1.86M value, down from 112,056 last quarter. Webster Finl Corp Conn now has $4.39B valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $47.88. About 501,777 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.63% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 15/05/2018 – Putnam Investment Buys New 1% Position in Webster Financial; 23/04/2018 – Webster Financial Raises Dividend to 33c Vs. 26c; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 12/03/2018 – Webster Financial Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Investors; 19/04/2018 – Webster 1Q EPS 85c; 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.44%; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – EMPLOYEES AT SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN UNITED BANK TEAM:; 23/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 57.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 21,164 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc holds 15,459 shares with $1.08M value, down from 36,623 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $156.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $69.11. About 8.32M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $1 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2024 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – CENTRAL BANKERS ARE AGAIN THE ADULTS IN THE ROOM: CITI’S MANN; 02/05/2018 – Ford Represented by Autonomous Vehicle Development Partner Argo AI at Citi’s 2018 Car of the Future Symposium; 14/03/2018 – Signa Sports plans stock market listing in Frankfurt; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $57; 11/05/2018 – Citibanamex reports bank transfer delays in echo of possible hack; 29/03/2018 – bernadette baum: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 21/05/2018 – Banker & Trades: US Gun Lobby Takes Aim at `Gun-Hating’ Banks Citi, BofA; 06/03/2018 – Safety, Income & Growth to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL WITH JOURNALISTS

More notable recent Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Webster Lowers Prime Lending Rate to 5.00 Percent – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Share Price Has Gained 48% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “There’s A Lot To Like About Webster Financial Corporation’s (NYSE:WBS) Upcoming 0.8% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Webster Financial: Healthy And Growing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 3.06% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.98 per share. WBS’s profit will be $92.58 million for 11.85 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Webster Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.81% negative EPS growth.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) stake by 111,673 shares to 529,630 valued at $11.32M in 2019Q2. It also upped Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) stake by 125,662 shares and now owns 397,193 shares. Reinsurance Group Amer Inc (NYSE:RGA) was raised too.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analytics Platform Koyfin Raises $3 Million; CEO Says ‘We Want To Have Coverage Of All Global Equities’ – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Our Startling Prediction, Revisited: New Banking Revolution Based On DLT – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019, Learnbonds.com published: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aurora Cannabis: Desperate Times – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $93 highest and $7400 lowest target. $82.75’s average target is 19.74% above currents $69.11 stock price. Citigroup had 7 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Tuesday, April 16. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $93 target. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, April 16.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.73 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.