Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Raised El Pollo Loco Hldgs (LOCO) Holding; Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS)’s Sentiment Is 1.5

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.43, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 21 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 14 reduced and sold their positions in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund. The investment managers in our database reported: 3.56 million shares, down from 4.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 9 Increased: 12 New Position: 9.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc (LOCO) stake by 572.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc acquired 257,292 shares as El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc (LOCO)’s stock declined 24.94%. The Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc holds 302,212 shares with $3.93 million value, up from 44,920 last quarter. El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc now has $413.73 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $10.77. About 425,333 shares traded or 4.92% up from the average. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) has declined 15.54% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LOCO News: 06/03/2018 El Pollo Loco, Inc. Expands Delivery, Partners with DoorDash; 22/04/2018 – DJ El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOCO); 24/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in La Quinta, CA; 03/05/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO 1Q PROFORMA EPS 17C, EST. 17C; 03/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings Sees 2018 Systemwide Same-Store Sales Flat; 03/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 1Q Net $2.53M; 24/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SYSTEM-WIDE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO 4Q PROFORMA EPS 11C, EST. 10C; 01/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Packs an Extra Punch with the Launch of its New Double Protein Avocado Bowls

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund for 720,967 shares. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owns 396,278 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Icon Advisers Inc Co has 0.77% invested in the company for 327,905 shares. The Massachusetts-based Athena Capital Advisors Llc has invested 0.43% in the stock. Roberts Glore & Co Inc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 15,640 shares.

More notable recent Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund declares $0.1135 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Nuveen Mortgage Closed-End Funds Announce Alternate Proposals – Business Wire” published on May 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Nuveen Mortgage Closed-End Funds Announce Proposed Merger and 100 Percent Tender Offer – Business Wire” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Barclays, Annaly weigh in on Frannie reform – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

It closed at $23.16 lastly. It is down 0.25% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.25% the S&P500.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $367.99 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (Put) stake by 11,200 shares to 4,100 valued at $7.30M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc (Put) stake by 618,000 shares and now owns 214,700 shares. Twitter Inc (Call) was reduced too.