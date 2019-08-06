Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Lowered Micron Technology (MU) Stake by $1.60 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Smithbridge Asset Management Increased Position in Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) by $338,410

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $35.12. About 7.72M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 61.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 39,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 24,059 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $994,000, down from 63,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $42.56. About 17.92 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put) by 101,400 shares to 140,300 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (Call) by 14,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56M for 25.95 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 3.72M shares or 0.03% of the stock. 40,749 are owned by Ameritas Inv Prns. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd invested in 629,130 shares. Saturna Cap Corp has 0.03% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 24,491 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 37,263 shares. Sumitomo Life accumulated 0.21% or 37,574 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 334,359 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Incorporated has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 1832 Asset Mngmt L P, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6,625 shares. 34,435 are held by Advisor Prtnrs Limited Company. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability invested 0.06% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). R G Niederhoffer Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 3.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 8,000 shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt owns 10,513 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moody National Bank Trust Division holds 0.12% or 104,654 shares in its portfolio.

