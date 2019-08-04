Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Lowered Its Tesla (TSLA) Stake; Waters Parkerson & Company Trimmed Pfizer Com (PFE) Stake By $439,362

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased Tesla Inc (TSLA) stake by 91.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 18,062 shares as Tesla Inc (TSLA)’s stock rose 3.25%. The Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc holds 1,731 shares with $484,000 value, down from 19,793 last quarter. Tesla Inc now has $41.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $234.34. About 6.14M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 23/04/2018 – InsideEVs: Shouldn’t Amazon Be Placing A Tesla Semi Order?; 09/03/2018 – Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s ‘unprecedented’ $2.6 billion compensation is too high, advisers say; 14/03/2018 – Democrats cite Tesla probe in raising self-driving car bill concerns; 14/05/2018 – Tesla Files to Create Wholly Owned Company in Shanghai; 17/04/2018 – Tesla: Time to Replace Elon Musk with Alfred P. Sloan? — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – Home Solar Dims as Tesla, Others, Curb Aggressive Sales; 17/04/2018 – Tesla to Halt Production of Model 3 Cars Temporarily; 16/05/2018 – Tesla has faced production problems with its Model 3 and a management reshuffle, while CEO Elon Musk has been criticized for his leadership of the company; 08/05/2018 – Tesla offers Fremont factory to boost liquidity -IFR News; 05/05/2018 – Chicago Herald: Pentagon could beat Uber, Tesla in race over self-driving vehicles

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) stake by 2.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 10,461 shares as Pfizer Inc Com (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Waters Parkerson & Company holds 408,108 shares with $17.33M value, down from 418,569 last quarter. Pfizer Inc Com now has $211.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.66 million shares traded or 12.98% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results From a Study of CHANTIX(R)/CHAMPIX(R) (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO WILL HOLD 25 PCT STAKE IN ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS; CO WILL BE REPRESENTED ON ALLOGENE’S BOARD; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EARLY DATA FROM MINI-DYSTROPHIN GENE THERAPY STUDY TRIAL ARE EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS INFORMED FDA A FEW MONTHS AGO THAT IT HAD INTERMITTENT EPIPEN SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS FROM PFIZER; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT GIVEN 8 WEEKS LATER IN ADULTS INFECTED WITH HIV; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER JOINS TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK FORMED TO I

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48 target in Monday, April 1 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 19. UBS initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 2,429 shares to 13,209 valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1. It also upped Snap Inc stake by 102,628 shares and now owns 407,680 shares. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put) was raised too.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.23 million activity. Shares for $232,720 were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M. RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold $544,000 worth of stock or 1,700 shares. Shares for $25.00M were bought by Musk Elon.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 20 analysts covering Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), 9 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Tesla had 66 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, February 21. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Citigroup. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, June 21. Roth Capital maintained Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TSLA in report on Tuesday, February 5 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Wedbush maintained the shares of TSLA in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. Wolfe Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $430 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Sell” rating and $210 target in Wednesday, March 13 report.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.