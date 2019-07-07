Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Lifted Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position by $6.52 Million as Stock Value Rose; Canyon Capital Advisors Cut Its Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Stake as Share Value Declined

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 296.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 34,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,643 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.76 million, up from 11,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $207.9. About 1.49M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – Vestar, Goldman Sachs: Hearthside Transaction Expected to Close in 2Q of 2018; 16/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS EVEN U.S. SHALE CAN’T SOLVE IRAN EXPORT DISRUPTION; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN HAS ORIGINATED $3 BLN IN CONSUMER LOANS, CREDIT QUALITY IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS -CFO; 25/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asset Management to Host Quarterly MLP Closed-End Funds Conference Call; 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 19/03/2018 – Berlin looks to Goldman Sachs for finance job; 15/05/2018 – WestRock at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Goldman and Pimco Warm to Battered Corporate Bonds. Some, Anyway; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 38.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 8.08 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13.08 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335.63M, down from 21.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.23. About 4.22 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 19.25% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY DOMESTIC RESORTS ROOMS REVENUE DECREASED 5% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts to Power 13 Las Vegas Strip Properties With Solar; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Expects Las Vegas Strip REVPAR to Increase 1 to 3 %; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Expands Board Of Directors; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – MGP TO PAY CONSIDERATION OF $625 MLN TO MGM RESORTS FOR DEVELOPED REAL ESTATE ASSETS; 12/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS IN EARLY TALKS TO SELL BOSTON-AREA CASINO PROJECT TO MGM – WSJ, CITING; 29/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: MGM Rtgs Unaffected By Empire City Acquisition; 15/03/2018 – The MGM Resorts Foundation Announces the 2018 Women’s Leadership Conference August 27 and 28, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. MGM’s profit will be $134.30M for 29.23 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 108.33% EPS growth.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. SALEM PAUL J bought $20.32M worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Wednesday, May 8. 1,145 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares with value of $30,075 were bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK.

