Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Increased Citigroup (C) Position by $1.89 Million as Stock Value Rose; Paloma Partners Management Company Stake in Highwoods Properties (HIW) Cut as Share Price Declined

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 490.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 30,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,623 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/03/2018 – GHANA TO SAVE $60M YEARLY FROM EXTENDING KARPOWER DEAL: CITI FM; 18/05/2018 – Citigroup Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Appoints Della Pietra to Run Its Non-Core Assets Arm; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SEES; 28/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 9.4% in 2018, Citi Leads; 06/03/2018 – Rambus Initiates Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 30/04/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP, GOLDMAN FOR IPO; 20/03/2018 – CITIGROUP’S COMMODITIES STRATEGIST TRACY LIAO SPEAKS IN PERTH; 25/03/2018 – Business Report: Kushner’s Trump Tower got $200 million loan from Citigroup; 30/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT ENDS COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) by 53.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 7,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313,000, down from 14,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Highwoods Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 808,899 shares traded or 27.76% up from the average. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 3.50% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: ‘Meh’ – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Analyst Identifies Bank Stocks That Could Benefit From Rate Cuts – Schaeffers Research” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brace for disappointing bank earnings, Atlantic Equities says – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Big Option Trade In JPMorgan Ahead Of Tuesday’s Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup posts `solid” Q2 numbers – Regents Research – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apriem Advsr invested 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 92,611 shares. Creative Planning holds 210,132 shares. 622,140 are owned by British Columbia Invest Mngmt. Cornercap Invest Counsel owns 90,885 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 1.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Basswood Ltd has 1.13% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Patten And Patten Tn owns 109,019 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Brandes Invest Prtn Lp stated it has 2.98% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 6,275 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Brinker has invested 0.26% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lipe Dalton has 9,605 shares. Welch Partners Ltd Company has invested 2.84% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Baystate Wealth Limited Company accumulated 133 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Shares for $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,402 shares to 4,760 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (Put) by 362,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,500 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold HIW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 94.60 million shares or 1.55% more from 93.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Management holds 55,995 shares. 4,331 are held by Etrade Management Ltd. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Lc has 0.04% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Eagle Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.07% or 273,738 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.1% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 139,460 shares. 1.46 million were reported by Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 38,186 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 261,109 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Garland Management holds 2.62% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 80,905 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 20,297 shares. Anchor Lc has invested 0.01% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Northern Trust Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). 266,931 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Mngmt L P. Prudential Financial Incorporated reported 0.02% stake.