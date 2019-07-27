Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Decreased By $1.60 Million Its Micron Technology (MU) Stake; Lennar (LEN)’s Sentiment Is 1.24

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 61.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 39,029 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock declined 7.85%. The Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc holds 24,059 shares with $994,000 value, down from 63,088 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $52.42B valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 19.68M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market

Lennar Corp (LEN) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 234 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 189 trimmed and sold holdings in Lennar Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 262.81 million shares, down from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Lennar Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 15 to 11 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 143 Increased: 154 New Position: 80.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased Tal Education Group (Put) stake by 345,000 shares to 445,200 valued at $16.06M in 2019Q1. It also upped Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put) stake by 101,400 shares and now owns 140,300 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron had 44 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Mizuho. RBC Capital Markets maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Cowen & Co. Robert W. Baird maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Thursday, March 21 with “Sell” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 8. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Rosenblatt. The stock has “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. Deutsche Bank maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating.

The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.63. About 2.70 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL

Abrams Bison Investments Llc holds 10.65% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation for 1.95 million shares. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc owns 3.64 million shares or 8.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenhaven Associates Inc has 8.16% invested in the company for 9.35 million shares. The New York-based Third Avenue Management Llc has invested 7.7% in the stock. Asset Management Advisors Llc, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 132,835 shares.

