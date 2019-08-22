Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Decreased Apple (AAPL) Position by $20.06 Million; Shares Rose; As Trns (TRNS) Share Price Declined, Holder Ack Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $668.68 Million

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 54.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 106,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 87,339 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.59M, down from 193,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.46. About 21.24 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q REV. $61.1B, EST. $60.9B; 07/05/2018 – “The top tech companies do have a very strong profit position right now but Apple has the most of all,” Gates says; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 05/04/2018 – BGR.com: Rumors keep mounting as Apple invests more into next-gen MicroLED screen technology; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS TARGET REV GROWTH OF 25-35 PCT; GROSS MARINS OF 30-35 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Apple to Release New Low-Cost IPad and Education Software (Video); 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer weighs in on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments about Facebook’s data privacy scandal; 26/03/2018 – Jamf Delivers Pre Day-Zero Support for All Apple Spring 2018 Releases; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today to talk trade

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Trns (TRNS) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 40,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 344,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67B, down from 385,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Trns for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.26M market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $22.35. About 26,459 shares traded. Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has risen 4.70% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNS News: 14/05/2018 – Ack Asset Buys New 1% Position in Transcat Inc; 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q EPS 33c; 19/04/2018 DJ Transcat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNS); 22/05/2018 – Transcat Reports Operating Income Up 14% on Record Revenue for Fiscal 2018; 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q Rev $42.5M

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (Put) by 15,600 shares to 75,600 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (Put) by 47,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kessler Group Inc Lc owns 19,069 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co reported 42,513 shares. Weybosset Rech & Limited Liability reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 148,425 are held by Old Retail Bank In. South State Corp accumulated 2.25% or 114,974 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). R G Niederhoffer Cap Mngmt owns 1,900 shares or 3.29% of their US portfolio. Castleark Lc accumulated 201,850 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 91,739 shares. Community Fincl Gru Lc holds 2.36% or 36,456 shares in its portfolio. Michigan-based Azimuth Cap Ltd Llc has invested 1.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel reported 157,610 shares or 3% of all its holdings. Smithbridge Asset De holds 4.12% or 36,103 shares. Macroview Inv Management holds 751 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Partners Ltd owns 63,313 shares or 2.67% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. TRNS’s profit will be $1.39 million for 29.41 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Transcat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.