Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Cut Its General Electric Co (GE) Stake as Share Value Rose; As Citigroup (C) Stock Value Rose, Prospector Partners Has Lifted Holding

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 2.47M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 281,749 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 2.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.72. About 43.21 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 28/03/2018 – New Equifax CEO Begor Is Former GE Executive; 22/05/2018 – GE Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Traffic and Media Moguls; 20/04/2018 – EMERGENCY ENGINE INSPECTIONS WILL APPLY TO 681 CFM56-7B ENGINES WORLDWIDE, 352 IN THE UNITED STATES; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Health IT Assets in $1 Billion Private-Equity Deal; 17/04/2018 – INITIAL BIDS FOR GE’S JENBACHER UNIT SAID LIKELY THIS WEEK; 12/04/2018 – Market-beating value investor Bill Nygren is long Facebook, GE; 20/04/2018 – GE held back by crisis-era woes; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT SAID TO ALSO ATTRACT EQT AND KKR

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 10,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 122,819 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64M, up from 111,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $64.52. About 5.27 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces SGD 100 Million Redemption of 3.50% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due April 2020 and; 08/05/2018 – GM Presenting at Citi Car of the Future Symposium May 10; 14/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research said the trade tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 21/05/2018 – EMEA Loans Drop 33% in 2018, Citi Leads; 14/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK FINTECH BANKER RAHUL SINGLA SAID TO JOIN CITI; 11/05/2018 – FX Week: Over the past few weeks, Citi has seen several departures and arrivals in its FX team, in London and elsewhere, FX…; 20/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: CITI CUTS RANKING PARTLY ON CONCERNS ABOUT INVESTORS REACTION TO MARGIN PRESSURE FROM HEIGHTENED EXPENSE GROWTH, MIX SHIFT TO VIDEO ADVERTISING; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 8,423 shares. Edgar Lomax Va owns 0.77% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 181,375 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Llc reported 2,144 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Skylands Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.7% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Elkhorn Prtn Ltd Partnership has 0.52% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 14,000 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Co (Trc) holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 28,221 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Company holds 0.18% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 363,324 shares. Moreover, Chou Assoc Mngmt Incorporated has 3.42% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Washington has invested 1.77% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.18% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 462,962 shares. 144,113 were reported by Mondrian Investment Ptnrs Limited. Kazazian Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 6.17% or 71,323 shares in its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 22,365 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 62 are held by Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Liability Com. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp reported 84,439 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 17,700 shares to 170,148 shares, valued at $14.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc (NYSE:TR) by 49,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,883 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 181,145 were reported by First Wilshire Secs. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Company has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 1.40 million shares. Mason Street holds 0.26% or 1.24M shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank reported 0.19% stake. Gamco Et Al reported 763,468 shares. Benjamin F Edwards, a Missouri-based fund reported 234,006 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Co accumulated 28,992 shares. Sumitomo Life has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bowen Hanes And Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 71,918 shares. Barnett And Communication reported 4,050 shares stake. 1.55M are held by Westpac Banking. Hartford Financial Inc reported 21,936 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Woodstock holds 0.23% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 131,166 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Tn stated it has 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,429 shares to 13,209 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 84,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Tal Education Group (Put).