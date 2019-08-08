Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Cut Facebook (FB) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Holder Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Cut Its Holding by $35.33 Million

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 83.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 163,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 33,070 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51 million, down from 196,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $552.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $186.11. About 2.81M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – Real Time Economics: The Fed Eyes Inflation | Consumer Prices on the March | The Facebook Monopoly; 17/05/2018 – Gubagoo Helps Canadian and UK Automotive Dealerships List Inventory on Facebook Marketplace; 22/05/2018 – SAME SETTINGS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO PEOPLE AROUND WORLD-ZUCKERBERG; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Dodges EU Bullet as Markets Deliver Rapid Retribution; 20/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg summoned by UK lawmakers to give evidence on Cambridge Analytica scandal; 28/03/2018 – Amazon, Tesla, Facebook And Investing In ‘The Future’; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp’s high number of daily active users and engagement could greatly benefit Facebook’s impression growth; 25/04/2018 – The Interpreter: Does Facebook Just Harbor Extremists? Or Does It Create Them?; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Figure on Improperly Shared Information Had Been Reported to Be About 50 Million People; 16/03/2018 – FB: DEVELOPING: Facebook is suspending Trump-affiliated political research firm Cambridge Analytica. Story to come. – ! $FB

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) by 55.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 248,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 202,634 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.89M, down from 451,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $144.83. About 34,668 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : NOK, F, QQQ, TSLA, FB, TAL, BMY, VOD, SNAP, MT, MU, TVIX – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FB, PENN, SHAK – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cramer Sees More Downside For The Market – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Snap Renews Its Oft-Overlooked Ad Partnership With Baidu – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: The Only Social Network Pure-Play Left – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peloton Wealth Strategists invested in 11,425 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Guardian Life Of America holds 6,879 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Whalerock Point Prns Ltd Com holds 8,959 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Btim accumulated 0.01% or 5,129 shares. Boston Partners holds 0.13% or 606,993 shares in its portfolio. Clal Insurance Enter Hldgs stated it has 451,700 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. 29,763 were reported by Canandaigua Bank And Trust. Moreover, Baltimore has 1.36% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Il has 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lourd Cap Llc has 0.12% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,319 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Inc Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 4,357 shares. Adirondack Tru Commerce accumulated 6,639 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Bandera Partners Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 73,150 shares. 78,740 were reported by Old Natl Bank & Trust In. 1.56 million were reported by Route One Inv L P.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.76 billion for 23.98 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (Call) by 739,300 shares to 2.57M shares, valued at $25.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 86,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,007 shares, and has risen its stake in El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $661,300 activity. Cunningham John H sold 5,000 shares worth $661,300. The insider CIRUZZI VINCENT sold $874,435. Banks Jennifer had sold 5,000 shares worth $659,600.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 24,936 shares to 2.12 million shares, valued at $39.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Campus Communities Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 493,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 764,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Ltd Liability Com, a Virginia-based fund reported 6,282 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 454 shares. 617 are owned by Muzinich Com. Duff & Phelps Inv Mgmt Company invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). 613,386 are held by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co. Lmr Ptnrs Llp reported 2,153 shares. Iowa-based Dubuque Bancorporation And has invested 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Royal London Asset Mgmt stated it has 40,521 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 6,590 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Andra Ap invested in 26,500 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Ent Services holds 13 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 516,698 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 9,117 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 17,776 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Archford Strategies has invested 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).